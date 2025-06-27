Trending
June 27, 2025

Toronto Raptors fire president Masai Ujiri one day after NBA Draft

By Alex Butler
June 27 (UPI) -- The Toronto Raptors fired president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri, the franchise announced Friday, less than 12 hours after the 2025 NBA Draft and days before the start of free agency.

Ujiri joined the Raptors as general manager in 2013 and helped them win their first and only title in 2019. The Raptors went 30-52 in 2024-25, failing to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.

"During his 13 seasons with the Raptors, Masai has helped transform the organization on the court and has been an inspirational leader off it," said Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment president and CEO Keith Pelley said in a news release. "He brought an NBA Championship to Toronto and urged us to believe in this city, and ourselves.

"We are grateful for all he has done and wish him and his family the very best. As we plan for the franchise's future, and its return to the NBA playoffs, a search for the successor as president of the Raptors, led by CAA executive search, will begin immediately."

Ujiri, 54, previously worked as a scout for the Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. He was hired for the first time as a general manager in 2010 by the Nuggets and went on to win Executive of the Year honors in 2013 before taking the Raptors job.

The Raptors said Friday that general manager Bobby Webster and other key personnel will remain in place with extensions.

"We are confident that the Raptors organization, under the guidance of Bobby and his team, is in a great place," Pelley said. "They have a plan in place for next season and beyond as the team continues its rebuild, and we have confidence in their ability to execute and ultimately, to excel. We feel the team is in a strong, stable place, and we believe the addition of a new president will continue to move the Raptors forward, towards our next NBA championship."

The Raptors selected former South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday in Brooklyn. They picked up former Florida guard Alijah Martin in Thursday's second round.

