June 26, 2025 / 12:52 PM

Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks

By Alex Butler
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark averaged 18.2 points per game through her first nine appearances this season. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
June 26 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Caitlin Clark will not suit up for the Indiana Fever against the Los Angeles Sparks due to a left groin injury, the team announced Thursday.

The Fever (7-7) and Sparks (4-11) will tip off at 7 p.m. EDT at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The matchup between the 8th-place Fever and 11th-place Sparks will air on Prime Video.

Clark, who missed five previous games because of a left quad strain, averaged the 11th-most points per game (18.2) in the WNBA so far this season. She is tied with Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas for the most assists per game (8.9). Clark also leads the WNBA in turnovers per game (5.9).

Clark scored a season-high 32 points on June 12 to help the Fever hand the second-place New York Liberty (11-3) their first lost of the season. She averaged 12 points per game over her last three appearances, including a season-low six points in a win over the fifth-place Seattle Storm (9-6) on Tuesday in Seattle.

The Fever signed guard Aari McDonald on Wednesday, when they also waived forward/guard DeWanna Bonner. She'll join Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham as the Fever's backcourt options against the Sparks.

The Fever, who are 5-5 over their last 10 games, rank second in points per game (84) and fourth in field goal percentage (44.7%) and 3-point percentage (34.9%).

They will go on a two-game road trip after the Sparks matchup. The Fever will take on the 12th-place Dallas Wings (4-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dallas. They will meet the first-place Minnesota Lynx (12-2) at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Minneapolis.

The Fever will then return home for a five-game home stand, starting with a July 3 matchup with the seventh-place Las Vegas Aces (7-7).

