June 25 (UPI) -- Projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg said he has a "positionless" mentality, is open to multiple roles and prioritizes improvement heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday in Brooklyn.

The first round will start at 8 p.m. EDT and air on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app. Flagg, Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, Baylor's V.J. Edgecombe and several of Flagg's former Duke teammates, including Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, are among the projected Top 10 picks.

"It's incredible to be her and be in these moments," Flagg told reporters Tuesday. "This is stuff I've dreamed about since I was a little kid. I think being here is surreal. I don't think it's really set in yet.

"I'm just trying to go through each moment and enjoy it."

The Dallas Mavericks are widely expected to select Flagg to open Wednesday's first round. The former Duke sensation -- who earned multiple National Player of the Year honors as a freshman -- is set to join a lineup led by All-Stars Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson.

Flagg said the Mavericks have not yet informed him that he will be the top pick, but called his pre-draft visit with the the team "incredible."

The All-American drew comparisons to Kevin Garnett and Kawhi Leonard through the pre-draft process due to his ability to impact games as a two-way player. He also was compared to Jayson Tatum, Scottie Pippen and Lamar Odom, among others. Flagg measured in at 6-foot-7 (without shoes), 221 pounds at the NBA Combine.

"I wouldn't look at anything as pressure," Flagg said. "I think me going into whatever situation I go into, I'm just going to try and be myself all the time and I'm going to push myself to be better and better every single day and make the most out of every day.

"I'm not worried about living up to certain players' expectations or things like that. I'm just going to be myself and really just try and get better every single day."

Because of the Mavericks' versatile roster and Flagg's skillset, the rookie could be plugged in as a point-forward and given ball-handling responsibilities.

"I think positionless is a great way to put it," Flagg said. "I'll do whatever coach wants me to do. I'll play any role. For me, it's about just doing a ton of different things on the court, just being an impact player, impacting both sides of the ball at a high level and impacting winning at a high level.

"Whether that's getting it off the rim on a rebound and pushing in transition, that's something I feel like i can do at a high level. I would love to do that. Or if it's playing off ball, cutting, slashing, spotting up, I'm ready to do whatever, whatever that may be."

The San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz are set to follow the Mavericks as the first five teams to select players in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Brooklyn Nets own a league-high five selections in the first round, with the rights to the Nos. 8, 19, 22, 26 and 27 picks.

The San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns and reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder own two picks apiece.

The second round of the 2025 NBA Draft will air at 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN and the ESPN app.

NBA Draft order

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Houston Rockets

10. Phoenix Suns

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

15. Oklahoma City Thunder

16. Memphis Grizzlies

17. Minnesota Timberwolves

18. Washington Wizards

19. Brooklyn Nets

20. Miami Heat

21. Utah Jazz

22. Brooklyn Nets

23. New Orleans Pelicans

24. Oklahoma City Thunder

25. Orlando Magic

26. Brooklyn Nets

27. Brooklyn Nets

28. Boston Celtics

29. Phoenix Suns

30. Los Angeles Clippers