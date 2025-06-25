Trending
NBA
June 25, 2025 / 2:19 PM

Fever waive All-Star DeWanna Bonner after union fails to 'work out'

By Alex Butler
Share with X

June 25 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever waived All-Star guard/forward DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday. They also signed guard AarI McDonald in a corresponding transaction.

Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Fever in February. The six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game over nine appearances this season. She missed five games for personal reasons.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said in a news release. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career.

"I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

Related

Bonner, 37, averaged 15 points per game over 04 appearances in 2024 for the Connecticut Sun. She logged a career-high 20.6 points per game over 32 appearances in 2012 for the Phoenix Mercury. The 6-foot-4 former Auburn star, who entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft, averaged 14.8 points per game over the first 511 appearances of her career.

McDonald, 26, averaged 11 points per game over three appearances earlier this year for the Fever. She logged 8.7 points per game over 25 appearances last season for the Los Angeles Sparks.

"I'm so excited to rejoin the Fever," McDonald said. "Although my time with the team was brief, it immediately felt like the place to be. I'm grateful for the warm welcome from the coaches, teammates, and fans -- and most of all, I thank God for the incredible journey I'm on."

The Fever (7-7) sit in 7th place in the WNBA standings. They will host the Sparks (4-11) at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Indianapolis.

Latest Headlines

NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
NBA // 3 hours ago
NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
June 25 (UPI) -- Projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg said he has a "positionless" mentality, is open to multiple roles and prioritizes improvement heading into the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Kyrie Irving to decline $43M option, sign $119M deal with Mavericks
NBA // 6 hours ago
Kyrie Irving to decline $43M option, sign $119M deal with Mavericks
June 25 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Kyrie Irving plans to decline a $43 million player option and sign a three-year, $119 million contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks, he confirmed on X.
Portland Trail Blazers trading for Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday
NBA // 1 day ago
Portland Trail Blazers trading for Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday
June 24 (UPI) -- The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a trade for Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who tore Achilles, 'grateful' for journey
NBA // 1 day ago
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who tore Achilles, 'grateful' for journey
June 24 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore the Achilles tendon in his right leg during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, underwent surgery and is "grateful for the road ahead," he wrote on social media.
Oklahoma City Thunder unanimous favorites for 2026 NBA title
NBA // 2 days ago
Oklahoma City Thunder unanimous favorites for 2026 NBA title
June 23 (UPI) -- Fresh off their first title, the Oklahoma City Thunder are unanimous favorites to repeat as NBA Finals champions in 2025-26, according to the oddsmakers.
Tyrese Haliburton injury 'sucked soul' from Pacers in NBA Finals loss
NBA // 2 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton injury 'sucked soul' from Pacers in NBA Finals loss
June 23 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton's first-quarter leg injury "sucked the soul" out of the Indiana Pacers early on in their devastating loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, forward Obi Topppin told reporters.
Okla. City Thunder defeat depleted Indiana Pacers for first NBA title
NBA // 2 days ago
Okla. City Thunder defeat depleted Indiana Pacers for first NBA title
June 22 (UPI) -- Blue-clad defensive demons haunted a depleted Indiana Pacers lineup, as the Oklahoma City Thunder revived their suffocating defense to secure their first title Sunday in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant traded from Phoenix Suns to Houston Rockets
NBA // 2 days ago
Kevin Durant traded from Phoenix Suns to Houston Rockets
June 22 (UPI) -- Fifteen time All-Star Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for a handful of high profile players and draft picks.
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7
June 19 (UPI) -- Opportunistic defensive mentality, breathless effort and selfless ball movement propelled an Indiana Pacers thrashing of the Oklahoma City Thunder, tying the NBA Finals on Thursday in Indianapolis and forcing a Game 7.
Buss family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
NBA // 6 days ago
Buss family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
June 18 (UPI) -- The Buss family is finalizing an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers, valued at $10 billion, the highest in program sports in the United States, to billionaire Mark Walter.

Trending Stories

Ex-San Jose State football star Chandler Jones dies in highway crash
Ex-San Jose State football star Chandler Jones dies in highway crash
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers expects to retire after 2025 season
Pittsburgh Steelers' Aaron Rodgers expects to retire after 2025 season
Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event
Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at Travis Kelce's TEU event
NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
NBA Draft: Cooper Flagg touts 'positionless' mindset, will to improve
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom

Follow Us