June 25 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever waived All-Star guard/forward DeWanna Bonner, the WNBA franchise announced Wednesday. They also signed guard AarI McDonald in a corresponding transaction.

Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Fever in February. The six-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game over nine appearances this season. She missed five games for personal reasons.

"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said in a news release. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career.

"I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."

Bonner, 37, averaged 15 points per game over 04 appearances in 2024 for the Connecticut Sun. She logged a career-high 20.6 points per game over 32 appearances in 2012 for the Phoenix Mercury. The 6-foot-4 former Auburn star, who entered the league as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft, averaged 14.8 points per game over the first 511 appearances of her career.

McDonald, 26, averaged 11 points per game over three appearances earlier this year for the Fever. She logged 8.7 points per game over 25 appearances last season for the Los Angeles Sparks.

"I'm so excited to rejoin the Fever," McDonald said. "Although my time with the team was brief, it immediately felt like the place to be. I'm grateful for the warm welcome from the coaches, teammates, and fans -- and most of all, I thank God for the incredible journey I'm on."

The Fever (7-7) sit in 7th place in the WNBA standings. They will host the Sparks (4-11) at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Indianapolis.