NBA
June 24, 2025 / 9:11 AM

Portland Trail Blazers trading for Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday

By Alex Butler
Veteran guard Jrue Holiday (L) averaged 11.1 points per game over 62 starts last season for the Boston Celtics. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Veteran guard Jrue Holiday (L) averaged 11.1 points per game over 62 starts last season for the Boston Celtics. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

June 24 (UPI) -- The Portland Trail Blazers agreed to a trade for Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Boston Globe about the agreement Monday night. The Blazers agreed to send guard Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to the Celtics in exchange for Holiday.

Holiday, 35, averaged 11.1 points per game, his fewest since his 2009-10 rookie campaign, over 62 starts last season. He also logged 4.3 rebounds and the fewest assists (3.9) per game since his rookie year.

The two-time champion, two-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive Team selection signed a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics in 2024. He is set to make $32.4 million in 2025-26, $34.8 million in 2026-27 and has a $37.2 million player option in 2027-28.

Holiday entered the league as the No. 17 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2009 NBA Draft. He also spent time with the New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks initially sent Holiday to the Blazers as part of the Damian Lillard trade in 2023, but the 6-foot-4 guard was later sent to the Celtics in another swap.

Simons, 26, was the No. 24 overall pick by the Blazers in the 2018 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game over a career-high 70 starts last season. Simons averaged a career-high 22.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game over 46 starts in 2023-24. He logged 15 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game over the first seven years of his NBA career.

Simons signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension with the Blazers in 2022. He is set to make $27.6 million in 2025-26, the final year of that pact.

