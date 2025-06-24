Trending
Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton, who tore Achilles, 'grateful' for journey

By Alex Butler
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon in the first quarter of a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Oklahoma City. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon in the first quarter of a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Oklahoma City. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who tore the Achilles tendon in his right leg during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, underwent surgery and is "grateful for the road ahead," he wrote on social media.

"Now that I've gotten surgery, I wish I could count the number of times people will tell me I'm going to 'come back stronger,'" Haliburton wrote Monday on Instagram and X. "What a cliche lol, this [expletive] sucks. My foot feels like dead weight fam. But what's hurting most I think is my mind.

"Feel like I'm rambling, but I know this is something I'll look back on when I'm through this, as something I'm proud I fought through. It feels good to let this [expletive] out without y'all seeing the kid ugly cry."

The Pacers announced earlier Monday that an MRI confirmed that Haliburton, who was dealing with a calf strain throughout the NBA Finals, tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter of Sunday's series finale.

Dr. Martin O'Malley performed surgery on Haliburton on Monday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

"At 25, I've already learned that God never gives us more than we can handle," Haliburton wrote. "I know I'll come out on the other side of this a better man and a better player. And honestly, right now, torn Achilles and all, I don't regret it. I'd do it again, and again after that, to fight for this city and my brothers. For the chance to do something special."

Haliburton appeared primed to produce a stellar performance in Game 7, making three 3-pointers in a 92-second span within the first five minutes. He caught a pass two minutes later and drove over the 3-point arc before his tendon could be seen rupturing in his leg, forcing him to collapse to the floor. He did not return. After the game, Pacers players admitted that the sequence "sucked the soul" from the team.

"Indy, I'm sorry," Haliburton wrote. "If any fan base doesn't deserve this, it's y'all. But together we are going to fight like hell to get back to this very spot, and get over this hurdle. I don't doubt for a second that y'all have my back, and I hope you guys know that I have yours. I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. 'There are far greater issues/challenges in the world than a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.' And that's exactly right.

"I will do everything in my power to get back right."

The All-Star point guard averaged 14.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game through the first six games of the NBA Finals. He conducted a Pacers offense that averaged the most assists (26.4) per game this postseason and shot a playoff-best 39% from 3-point range.

Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game over 69 appearances during the regular season. The Pacers did not provide a potential timeline for return for the Haliburton, who is under contract through the 2028-29 season. He signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension in 2023.

The typical timetable for a return from an Achilles tear is six to 12 months, which could result in Haliburton missing the entire 2025-26 season.

"My journey to get to where I am today wasn't by happenstance," Haliburton wrote. "I've pushed myself every day to be great. And I will continue to do just that. The most important part of this all, is that I'm grateful. I'm grateful for every single experience that's led me here. I'm grateful for all the love from the hoop world.

"I don't 'have to' go through this, I get to go through this. I'm grateful for the road that lies ahead. Watch how I come back from this. So, give me some time, I'll dust myself off and get right back to being the best version of Tyrese Haliburton."

