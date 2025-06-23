NBA
June 23, 2025 / 9:02 AM

Tyrese Haliburton injury 'sucked soul' from Pacers in NBA Finals loss

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored nine points in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Monday in Oklahoma City. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored nine points in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Monday in Oklahoma City. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton's first-quarter leg injury "sucked the soul" out of the Indiana Pacers early on in their devastating loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, forward Obi Topppin told reporters.

Toppin made the comments in the locker room after the 103-91 setback Sunday in Oklahoma City. The All-Star point guard conducted one of the league's best offenses throughout the regular season and postseason, but was forced to play through a calf injury in the NBA Finals.

He made three 3-pointers in a 92-second span in the first quarter, but aggravated his leg issue and collapsed to the floor about seven minutes into the game. He never returned.

"We needed Ty out there," Toppin said. "He's been good for us all year. For him to go down at the beginning of the game like that sucked that soul out of us. ... I don't feel like I played good because I was thinking about it the whole day and I felt like it was my fault."

The game was tied 16-16 with 5:02 remaining in the first quarter when Toppin threw a pass to Haliburton on the left flank. Haliburton, who already made 3 of his first 5 shots, caught the ball, threw down a dribble and moved forward while being defended by Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But the Pacers guard collapsed to the floor during his initial burst, with the back of his right leg appearing to snap, potentially indicating an Achilles injury.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Pacers players almost immediately went to comfort Haliburton, who was eventually assisted to the locker room, where he watched the rest of the game.

"You just hate to see it in sports in general, but in this moment, my heart dropped for him," Gilgeous-Alexander said of the Haliburton injury. "I couldn't imagine playing the biggest game of my life and something like that happening. It's not fair. But competition isn't fair sometimes.

"I just felt so bad for him. Just asked if he was okay. Obviously, he wasn't. Prayers go out to him, for sure. Hell of a player. Future is bright. That team is going to be really good for a long time. Yeah, impressive team, impressive player. Wish him the best of luck."

Haliburton's father, who was visibly emotional in the stands, confirmed to ESPN that his son sustained an Achilles injury. Despite his absence, the Pacers went on to carry a one-point lead into halftime, but they faded over the final 24 minutes of the loss.

"What happened with Tyrese, all of our hearts dropped," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. "But he will be back. I don't have any medical information about what may or may not have happened, but he'll be back in time, and I believe he'll make a full recovery.

"He authored one of the great individual playoff runs in the history of the NBA with dramatic play after dramatic play. It was just something that no one's ever seen and did it as 1 of 17. You know, that's the beautiful thing about him. As great a player as he is, it's always a team thing. And so, our hearts go out to him."

Broadcast cameras caught Haliburton on crutches as he waited for his teammates in the tunnel after the game. The emotional Pacers players each greeted Haliburton one-by-one, with some exchanging long embraces with the star guard before going to the locker room.

"That's just who Ty is," Pacers guard T.J. McConnell said. "To go down like that and be selfless and just continuing to cheer for us, and even though he can't play, I think that just speaks volumes to who Tyrese Haliburton is, one of the greatest human beings I've come in contact with. Great teammate.

"Obviously hurting for him but that's just who he is."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Okla. City Thunder defeat depleted Indiana Pacers for first NBA title
NBA // 9 hours ago
Okla. City Thunder defeat depleted Indiana Pacers for first NBA title
June 22 (UPI) -- Blue-clad defensive demons haunted a depleted Indiana Pacers lineup, as the Oklahoma City Thunder revived their suffocating defense to secure their first title Sunday in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
Kevin Durant traded from Phoenix Suns to Houston Rockets
NBA // 15 hours ago
Kevin Durant traded from Phoenix Suns to Houston Rockets
June 22 (UPI) -- Fifteen time All-Star Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for a handful of high profile players and draft picks.
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7
June 19 (UPI) -- Opportunistic defensive mentality, breathless effort and selfless ball movement propelled an Indiana Pacers thrashing of the Oklahoma City Thunder, tying the NBA Finals on Thursday in Indianapolis and forcing a Game 7.
Buss family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
NBA // 4 days ago
Buss family to sell majority interest in LA Lakers, valued at $10B
June 18 (UPI) -- The Buss family is finalizing an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers, valued at $10 billion, the highest in program sports in the United States, to billionaire Mark Walter.
Caitlin Clark, Fever blast officials after scuffle-filled win over Sun
NBA // 5 days ago
Caitlin Clark, Fever blast officials after scuffle-filled win over Sun
June 18 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White called out officials for missing calls and a lack of control, which they believe led to several scuffles during their win over the Connecticut Sun.
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
June 17 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was slowed by a calf injury and failed to make a field goal in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but plans to play through the issue in Game 6 as the Indiana Pacers try to avoid elimination.
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
June 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder feasted on early turnovers to build a lead they never lost against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
June 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's final 16 points to pilot a vicious rally and upend the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, tying the best-of-seven game series 2-2.
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson injures head in Aces loss to Sparks
NBA // 1 week ago
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson injures head in Aces loss to Sparks
June 12 (UPI) -- Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson sustained a head injury in the third quarter of a Las Vegas Aces loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and did not return.
NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3
June 11 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers defenders invaded Shai Gilgous-Alexander's personal space all night, while gassing the Oklahoma City Thunder with hectic offensive tempo to win Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Trending Stories

Okla. City Thunder defeat depleted Indiana Pacers for first NBA title
Okla. City Thunder defeat depleted Indiana Pacers for first NBA title
Kevin Durant traded from Phoenix Suns to Houston Rockets
Kevin Durant traded from Phoenix Suns to Houston Rockets
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Tennis star Jannik Sinner, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli release song
Tennis star Jannik Sinner, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli release song

Follow Us