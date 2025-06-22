Kevin Durant traded from Phoenix Suns to Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant reacts after a a call during the first half of an NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns in 2024, in Dallas. On Sunday, Phoenix traded Durant to the Houston Rockets. File Photo by Adam Davis/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- Fifteen time All-Star Kevin Durant has been traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets for a handful of high profile players and draft picks.

"Being part of the Houston Rockets, I'm looking forward to it," Durant said moments after the trade, which was announced at Fanatic's Fest. "Crazy, crazy last couple weeks but glad it's over with."

We're speechless, but KD has words@heykayadams catches up with @KDTrey5 for his first interview as a Houston Rocket. pic.twitter.com/ccj5ouju1h— Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 22, 2025

Durant said in the interview that he had a hand in the trade, and laid out the teams he would consider playing for.

"And here we are," he continued.

The Suns will receive Jalen Green, Dillion Brooks, the number 10 pick in this year's NBA Draft and five second-round picks, according to the Athletic.

The trade to Houston marks somewhat of a homecoming for Durant, who played his college basketball at the University of Texas in Austin.

Despite having the league's highest payroll, Phoenix missed the playoffs last year even with a roster of high profile and talented players, and making a $54.7 million commitment to Durant to help get the Suns over the hump.

Nearing the trade deadline the Suns were considered to be underperforming again this year, flirting with .500 all season.

The Rockets will be Durant's sixth NBA team. He has played for Seattle, Oklahoma City, Golden State, Brooklyn and Phoenix during his career. He turns 37 in September.

Durant has one year left on his current contract, and is eligible for a $122 million contract extension this summer.

The trade was first reported by ESPN.