NBA
June 19, 2025 / 11:57 PM

NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7

By Alex Butler
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai-Gilgeous Alexander (L) takes a shot against Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Photo by Brian Spurlock/EPA-EFE
June 19 (UPI) -- Opportunistic defensive mentality, breathless effort and selfless ball movement propelled an Indiana Pacers thrashing of the Oklahoma City Thunder, tying the NBA Finals on Thursday in Indianapolis and forcing a Game 7.

"It's a one-game series now," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton said on the ABC broadcast. "We believe. We have a lot of faith in this group. We'll take care of our bodies and get ready.

"Game 7 of the NBA Finals, what more could you ask for?"

Pacers players -- who staved off elimination -- forced 21 turnovers while limiting the Thunder to just 14 assists in the 108-91 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Thunder made just 26.7% of their 3-point attempts, including a 1-of-11 clip in the first half, and trailed by as many as 31 points.

"We just wanted to protect home court," said Haliburton, who played through a calf strain and scored 14 points. "We didn't want to see these guys celebrate a championship on our home floor. Backs against the wall and we just responded. So many different guys chipped in. It was a whole team effort. I'm really proud of this group."

The Thunder will host the series finale Sunday in Oklahoma City.

Game 6 featured just one lead change. The Pacers edged the Thunder 22-11 in fast-break points and 19-13 in points off turnovers. They also held a 48-37 advantage in bench points, including a team-high 20 from forward Obi Toppin, who was one of six Pacers players to reach double figures in scoring.

All-Star forward Pascal Siakam chipped in 16 points and 13 rebounds. Guards Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell scored 17 and 12 points, respectively. Forward Aaron Nesmith netted 10 points for the Pacers.

Game 5 star Jalen Williams and big man Chet Holmgren powered a 10-2 Thunder surge to open Game 6. The Pacers proceeded to summon momentum out of their desperation, going on a 19-5 run to take control. They carried a 28-25 advantage into the second quarter and never trailed again. Nembhard and Toppin scored eight points apiece in the first quarter.

The Thunder warmed up over the next four minutes to cut the deficit to one, but the Pacers answered with a 17-2 surge, which included nine consecutive points from Nesmith, and led 64-42 at halftime. McConnell chipped in eight points in the second quarter.

The Thunder totaled just three assists, against a dozen turnovers, over the first 24 minutes. The Pacers totaled 13 assists and two turnovers over the same span.

Neither team scored for nearly four minutes to start the second half, with the Pacers and Thunder combining to miss the first 14 shots of the third quarter.

The Pacers eventually found their rhythm, outscoring their visitors 26-18 in the frame to carry a 90-60 edge into the fourth quarter. The Thunder made just 4 of 18 shots in the third quarter, while the Pacers made 8 of 19, including five 3-pointers.

The Thunder outscored the Pacers 31-18 over the final 12 minutes, but never came close to tightening the game. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 21 points, but had eight turnovers in the loss. Williams, who scored 40 points Monday in the Thunder's Game 5 win, logged 16 points in Game 6.

The Thunder (3-3) will host the Pacers (3-3) in Game 7 at 8 p.m. EDT Sunday at Paycom Center. The series finale will air on ABC.

"We've got one game," Haliburton said. "All the cards are on the table. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

