Trending
NBA
June 18, 2025 / 8:57 AM

Caitlin Clark, Fever blast officials after scuffle-filled win over Sun

By Alex Butler
Share with X
All-Star guard Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in a win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
All-Star guard Caitlin Clark scored 20 points in a win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White called out officials for missing calls and a lack of control, which they believe led to several scuffles during their win over the Connecticut Sun.

The Fever spoke about the dustups after their 88-71 victory, which clinched a spot in the Commissioner's Cup title game, on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Clark was involved in a third-quarter skirmish. A trio of other players were ejected in the fourth quarter after another melee.

"I think it was pretty obvious that stuff was brewing," White told reporters. "When the officials don't get control of the ballgame, when they allow that stuff to happen .. .this is what happens.

"You've got competitive women, who are the best in the world at what they do, and when you allow them to play physical and allow these things to happen, they are going to compete. They are going to have their teammates backs. It's exactly what you expect out of fierce competition.

"I started talking to the officials in the first quarter and we knew this was going to happen. You could tell it was going to happen. They gotta get control of it. They've gotta be better."

Clark and White simultaneously said "call fouls," when asked to elaborate on how the officials could improve their control of the game. The game had 43 personal foul calls, 22 against the Sun and 21 against the Fever. Clark was one of three players assessed with a technical foul in the third quarter. A total of six technical fouls were issued.

"I thought we were physical on defense," said Clark, who led the Fever with 20 points and six assists.

"I think that's where we lacked in the first half. In the first half, we had moments we were up eight, were were up 10, we were up 12, and we continued to just let them back in the game. ... We kinda got over the hump there and were able to grow our lead in the fourth quarter."

The Fever outshot the Sun 45.6% to 39.1%, including 42.3% to 14.3% from 3-point range. They also held an advantage of 38-27 in rebounds, led by as many as 21 points and never trailed.

Sun forward Aneesah Morrow was given a technical foul for bouncing the ball after a foul call in the second quarter, but the first major incident occurred in next period. That play started with Clark backing down guard Jacy Sheldon with her dribble. Sheldon then appeared to poke Clark in the eye.

Clark stopped and ran into Sheldon before pushing her away. Sun guard Marina Mabrey then walked up to Clark and pushed her to the ground. Mabrey, Clark and Sun center Tina Charles were given technical fouls for their roles in the incident. Sheldon was given a flagrant foul type 1.

Crew chief Ashley Gloss said in a postgame pool report that Clark received a technical for reacting in an "unsportsmanlike manner toward Sheldon." She said Sheldon's foul was upgraded to a flagrant 1 because her foul was deemed unnecessary and included "wind up and impact" and "contact to the face carries a potential for injury."

Sheldon received a technical and was ejected in the fourth quarter for her role in another dustup. The Sun guard was driving to the basket during a breakaway during that play. Fever guard Sophie Cunningham wrapped her arms around Sheldon and pulled her to the floor.

Sheldon and Sun guard Lindsay Allen then confronted Cunningham, triggering a scrum under the basket. Cunningham was given a flagrant foul type 2 and ejected. Allen also was ejected after receiving a technical.

"The altercation that occurred after the foul by Sophie, we ruled it as a fight," Gloss said. "Sheldon and Lindsay Allen were both escalators in that altercation and therefore they were ejected for fighting."

Clark interjected several times while White answered questions about the officiating, but declined to deeply elaborate about their performances. She also shook her head in agreement when White said that "everybody is getting better, except the officials."

"Every year, when we have our league meetings, we say the same thing, over and over and over and nothing has changed I'm not sure outside of continuing to submit clips, continuing to talk about it," White said.

"Their job is hard. The game has changed so much. Players are faster, they're better, they're stronger, they are as good as they've ever been. They're as athletic as they've ever been. The game is fast now. Things are happening quickly.

"Everybody is getting better, except the officials, so we gotta find a way to remedy it. You've heard every coach talk about it. I don't know what the answer is."

Clark, who has been involved in many physical run-ins through her first two WNBA seasons, said she didn't feel like she had to stand up more for herself because of her high profile.

"At the end of the day, I'm here to play basketball and that's my job," Clark said. "That's what I'm going to do. Honestly, the review took too long for me, I wanted to get playing basketball for me. ... Honestly, I've gotta get our crowd a lot of credit, too. i thought they were tremendous. They were cheering for us. They had our back.

"I'm a passionate player, but at the end of the day, I'm here to play basketball. That's what it is. My game is going to talk. That's all that really matters. I love this game. I'm going to give it everything I have. I think that's what competitors do, you just step right back up to the challenge."

Clark made 6 of 12 shots, including 4 of 6 3-point attempts. She also chipped in two steals and a rebound. Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and forward Natasha Howard totaled 17 and 16 points, respectively. Howard also logged 12 rebounds.

Charles scored 20 points in the loss.

The Minnesota Lynx (11-1) will host the Fever (6-5) for the Commissioner's Cup crown July 1 in Minneapolis. The winning team will receive $500,000. Coinbase will contribute an additional $120,000 in cryptocurrency to the prize pool.

Clark ranks second in the WNBA with 21.3 points per game, trailing only the 24.4 points per bout scored by Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.

She is shooting 40% from 3-point range and made a league-best 3.7 3-pointers per game through her first six appearances this season. Clark's 8.7 assists per game trail only the 9.0 assists per game by Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.

Clark and the Fever will take on the Golden State Valkyries (5-6) at 10 p.m. EDT Thursday in San Francisco. The Sun (2-9) will host the Mercury (8-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Uncasville, Conn.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
June 17 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was slowed by a calf injury and failed to make a field goal in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but plans to play through the issue in Game 6 as the Indiana Pacers try to avoid elimination.
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
June 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder feasted on early turnovers to build a lead they never lost against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
NBA // 4 days ago
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
June 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's final 16 points to pilot a vicious rally and upend the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, tying the best-of-seven game series 2-2.
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson injures head in Aces loss to Sparks
NBA // 6 days ago
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson injures head in Aces loss to Sparks
June 12 (UPI) -- Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson sustained a head injury in the third quarter of a Las Vegas Aces loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and did not return.
NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3
June 11 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers defenders invaded Shai Gilgous-Alexander's personal space all night, while gassing the Oklahoma City Thunder with hectic offensive tempo to win Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday in Indianapolis.
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
June 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exercised beautiful balance and poise, pouring in 34 points, while the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted the Indiana Pacers' hot shooters in a 123-107 thrashing Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
June 6 (UPI) -- NBA team owners are interested in expansion and are expected to discuss the topic at a July meeting, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters.
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton flowed right, slammed on the brakes and buried a game-winning jumper, giving the Indiana Pacers their only lead of the night to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers know they are major underdogs in the 2025 NBA Finals, but relish the task of running through MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the "historically great" Oklahoma City Thunder.
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
NBA // 2 weeks ago
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
June 3 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, including a 51-win campaign that featured an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2024-2025, the team announced Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Aryna Sabalenka pens apology to Coco Gauff after French Open slight
Aryna Sabalenka pens apology to Coco Gauff after French Open slight
Former wrestling champion Ben Askren may need lung transplant, wife says
Former wrestling champion Ben Askren may need lung transplant, wife says
NFL's Brian Rolapp moves to PGA Tour
NFL's Brian Rolapp moves to PGA Tour
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6
NHL: Reinhart, Panthers top Oilers, win 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup
NHL: Reinhart, Panthers top Oilers, win 2nd consecutive Stanley Cup

Follow Us