Trending
NBA
June 17, 2025 / 9:06 AM

NBA Finals: Pacers' Haliburton plans to play through injury in Game 6

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (R) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Maneula Soldi/EPA-EFE
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (R) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Maneula Soldi/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton was slowed by a calf injury and failed to make a field goal in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but plans to play through the issue in Game 6 as the Indiana Pacers try to avoid elimination.

The Pacers star provided an update on the injury early Tuesday morning after the 120-109 setback to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday in Oklahoma City. Haliburton went 0 for 6 from the field -- failing to make a field goal in a playoff game for the first time in his career.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle that Haliburton insisted he could continue to play when the two spoke at halftime.

"I mean, it's the NBA Finals," Haliburton said at his postgame news conference. "It's the Finals, man. I've worked my whole life to be here and I want to be out there to compete. Help my teammates any way I can. I was not great tonight by any means, but it's not really a thought of mine to not play here. If I can walk, then I want to play. They understand that. And it is what it is.

"Got to be ready to go for Game 6."

Haliburton appeared to aggravate his right calf in the first quarter and returned in the second with a wrap over the area. He sustained an ankle injury in the same leg earlier in the series. His 34:09 of action were his fewest minutes of the series.

Haliburton averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game through the first four games of the NBA Finals. He made an average of 7.3 field goals, including 2.5 3-pointers, per appearance to start the series.

He went 0 for 5, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and failed to score through the first half of Monday's loss. Haliburton scored his first points with two free throws 4:53 into the second half.

"He's not a 100%," Carlisle said. "It's pretty clear. But I don't think he's going to miss the next game. We were concerned at halftime, and he insisted on playing. I thought he made a lot of really good things happen in the second half.

"But he's not a 100%. There's a lot of guys in the series that aren't."

The Pacers (2-3) will host the Thunder (3-2) in Game 6 of the best-of-seven game series at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Indianapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
NBA // 9 hours ago
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
June 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder feasted on early turnovers to build a lead they never lost against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
June 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's final 16 points to pilot a vicious rally and upend the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, tying the best-of-seven game series 2-2.
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson injures head in Aces loss to Sparks
NBA // 5 days ago
WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson injures head in Aces loss to Sparks
June 12 (UPI) -- Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson sustained a head injury in the third quarter of a Las Vegas Aces loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and did not return.
NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3
June 11 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers defenders invaded Shai Gilgous-Alexander's personal space all night, while gassing the Oklahoma City Thunder with hectic offensive tempo to win Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday in Indianapolis.
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
June 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exercised beautiful balance and poise, pouring in 34 points, while the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted the Indiana Pacers' hot shooters in a 123-107 thrashing Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
June 6 (UPI) -- NBA team owners are interested in expansion and are expected to discuss the topic at a July meeting, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters.
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton flowed right, slammed on the brakes and buried a game-winning jumper, giving the Indiana Pacers their only lead of the night to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers know they are major underdogs in the 2025 NBA Finals, but relish the task of running through MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the "historically great" Oklahoma City Thunder.
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
NBA // 1 week ago
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
June 3 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, including a 51-win campaign that featured an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2024-2025, the team announced Tuesday.
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
NBA // 1 week ago
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
June 3 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic players will wear three new uniforms and play on a new court as part of a franchise rebranding, which includes new logos, the franchise announced Tuesday.

Trending Stories

SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension
Pittsburgh Steelers, safety DeShon Elliott agree to $12.5M extension

Follow Us