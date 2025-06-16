NBA Finals: Williams leads Thunder past Pacers for 3-2 series lead

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams celebrates during the first half of a win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Manuela Soldi/EPA-EFE

June 16 (UPI) -- Jalen Williams poured in a playoff career-high 40 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder feasted on early turnovers to build a lead they never lost against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Williams flaunted his athleticism and shooting stroke throughout the night, sinking 14 of 25 shots to ignite the 120-109 victory in Oklahoma City. NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 31 points and 10 assists.

"My teammates instill a lot of confidence in me to just go out and be me," Williams said on the ABC broadcast.

Williams scored 24 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 18 over the final 24 minutes for the victors.

The Thunder, who are one win away from securing a title, will battle the Pacers in Game 6 on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Pacers outshot the Thunder 45.1% to 42.6% in Game 5, but logged 22 turnovers -- compared to just 11 from their foes. Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton was 0 for 6 from the field and scored just four points -- matching the lowest playoff total of his career.

"We just buckled own and got stops," Williams said. "That's a really good team over there."

The Thunder and Pacers exchanged the lead three times before the home squad went on a 14-3 surge to take a 22-12 advantage midway through the first quarter. The Thunder, who never trailed again, carried a 32-22 lead into the second quarter.

They went on a 16-6 run late in the second quarter and pushed their advantage to as many as 18 in the frame. Williams scored 10 points in the second quarter to help the Thunder secure a 59-45 lead at halftime. They outshot the Pacers 43.5% to 33.3% in the first half.

Veteran guard T.J. McConnell scored 13 points off the bench over the next 12 minutes, helping the Pacers outscore the Thunder 34-28 in the third quarter.

But the Thunder still carried an 87-79 advantage into the fourth.

A JALEN WILLIAMS TAKEOVER IN GAME 5 He's got a playoff career-high 37 points!! pic.twitter.com/3Wlx9twLIg— NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2025

The Pacers kept the score tight down the stretch, but never completely bridged the gap. Star forward Pascal Siakam drained a 3-pointer with 8:30 remaining to cut the deficit to 95-93, but Williams and the Thunder answered with an 18-4 run to put the game away.

Thunder guards Aaron Wiggins and Cason Wallace scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, off the bench. Siakam totaled 28 points in the loss. McConnell finished with 18 points for the Pacers. Forward Aaron Nesmith, who went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, totaled 14 points.

Game 6 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.