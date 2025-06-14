NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (C) takes a shot during against the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Photo by Brian Spurlock/EPA-EFE

June 14 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 of the Oklahoma City Thunder's final 16 points to pilot a vicious rally and upend the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, tying the best-of-seven game series 2-2.

"It always starts with stops for us," Gilgeous-Alexander said on the ABC broadcast. "We've gotta figure out a way to string them together for a 48-minute game, but we did enough to get a W tonight."

The NBA MVP totaled 35 points to help the Thunder overcome a 10-point deficit and secure the 111-104 victory in Indianapolis. Gilgeous-Alexander's efforts helped the Thunder overcome a poor outside shooting performance, which included just three made 3-pointers.

The Thunder trailed by seven points with about 11 minutes remaining in Game 4. They ended the contest on a 12-1 run over the final three minutes. Jalen Williams poured in 27 points. Fellow Thunder forward Chet Holmgren totaled 14 points and 15 rebounds. Veteran guard Alex Caruso chipped in 20 off the bench.

The Thunder will host the Pacers in Game 5 on Monday in Oklahoma City.

"We knew when we woke up this morning, 3-1 is a lot different than 2-2 going back home," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We played with desperation to end the game, that's why we won.

"We are going to try to maintain the same desperation going into Game 5 and Game 6, whatever it may be."

Pacers players pried into dribbles and clogged the court like rush hour traffic to rattle the Thunder early on. Because of their sour shooting, the Thunder worked mostly inside and logged 16 of their 34 first-quarter points in the paint. Williams led the way with a dozen points over the first dozen minutes, but the Pacers carried a 35-34 edge into the second quarter.

Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin hit a 3-pointer 10 seconds into the frame, but the Thunder roared back with a 9-2 run for a 51-45 advantage. The Pacers ended the quarter with a 12-4 surge for a 60-57 lead at the break.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the first half. Pacers forward Pascal Siakam netted 14 points. The Thunder were 0 of 6 from 3-point range in the second quarter.

The Thunder tied the score early in the third quarter and kept the game tight until the Pacers heated up again from outside. They outscored the Thunder 27-23 in the frame to carry an 86-76 lead into the fourth quarter. The Thunder's shooting skid included a streak of 10-consecutive missed 3-pointers.

The Thunder then used a 7-0 run to tie the score early on in the final frame. The Pacers pushed their lead back to two possessions, but the Thunder continued to respond behind the MVP.

Gilgeous-Alexander hit a rare 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 2:58 remaining. He made a jump shot on the next possession for the Thunder's first lead of the second half.

The All-NBA floor general continued to attack the Pacers defense in crunch time, snatching momentum from the home team and lifting the Thunder back into the series. The Pacers missed their final five shots as part of their Game 4 collapse.

Siakam totaled 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals in the brutal setback. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton totaled 18 points and seven assists. Forward Obi Toppin scored 17 off the Pacers bench, including 10 in the second half.

Game 5 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Monday in Oklahoma City.