WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson injures head in Aces loss to Sparks

June 12 (UPI) -- Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson sustained a head injury in the third quarter of a Las Vegas Aces loss to the Los Angeles Sparks and did not return.

Wilson, who totaled 13 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals, left with 1:17 remaining in the third quarter of the 97-89 setback Wednesday in Las Vegas.

"I know she was bleeding and I know she couldn't come back," Aces coach Becky Hammon told reporters. "I think she is going to go to the doctor [Thursday] to see what's going on.

"I don't have anything beyond that."

Wilson appeared to take a shot to the face when Sparks forward Dearica Hamby drove toward the basket. She took herself out of the game and put a towel over her nose.

Aces guard Jackie Young scored a game-high 34 points in the loss. Sparks forward Rickea Jackson totaled 30 points. Forward/center Azura Stevens totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds. Hamby chipped in 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Aces are now 4-4 this season after suffering two-consecutive losses for the first time this season. The Sparks, who entered the night with four losses over their last five games, improved to 4-7.

Wilson averaged 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, four assists, 2.6 blocks and 2.0 steals per game through her first eight games this season. The Aces averaged a league-worst field goal percentage of 38.9%.

The Aces will host the Dallas Wings at 10 p.m. EDT Friday in Las Vegas. The Sparks will take on the Minnesota Lynx at 1 p.m. Saturday in Minneapolis.