NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3

June 11 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers defenders invaded Shai Gilgous-Alexander's personal space all night, while gassing the Oklahoma City Thunder with hectic offensive tempo to win Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The Pacers, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the Thunder 52-47 in the second for the 116-107 triumph, giving them a 2-1 series lead and their first NBA Finals win in nearly 25 years.

"We just had guys make plays after plays," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who totaled 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, said on the ABC broadcast.

Bench production played a major role in Game 3, with the Pacers reserves outscoring their Thunder counterparts 49-18. The Pacers also turned the Thunders' playoff-high 19 turnovers into 21 points. Reserve wing Bennedict Mathurin scored a game-high 27 points, including 14 in the second quarter.

The Pacers (2-1) will host the Thunder (1-2) in Game 4 of the best-of-seven game series on Friday in Indianapolis.

"It's a big win for us," Haliburton said. "We are going to enjoy it. We've got a day in between. We've gotta be ready to go for Game 4."

Center Chet Holmgren dominated the Pacers with his size early on, scoring 13 points over the first 12 minutes to help the Thunder outscore their foes 32-24.

Thunder forward Luguentz Dort was 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored nine points in the first quarter.

The Pacers started the second quarter on a 15-4 run, which included nine points from Mathurin, to take a 39-36 lead. The Thunder were 1 of 8 from the floor during that surge.

The Pacers carried that momentum into halftime for a 65-60 lead at the break. Indiana outscored the Thunder 40-28 in the second quarter.

The Thunder scored the first eight points of the second half to briefly regain momentum, but the Pacers responded with a 10-2 surge. The lead changed hands five times in the quarter. The Thunder carried an 89-84 advantage into the final frame.

The Pacers, who made just 7 of 20 shots and were 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the third quarter, started the fourth by making 6 of 8 shots. Haliburton hit a long-distance 3-pointer midway through the frame for a 101-98 advantage, which the Pacers never lost. They outscored the Thunder 18-9 over the final 6:42 to seal the win.

The Pacers outshot the Thunder 51.2% to 46.8%. Forward Pascal Siakam totaled 21 points. Veteran guard T.J. McConnell logged 10 points, five rebounds and five assists off the Pacers bench.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 9 of 20 shots en route to 24 points. Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Holmgren recorded 26 and 20 points, respectively.

Game 4 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.