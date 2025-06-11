Trending
NBA
June 11, 2025 / 11:47 PM

NBA Finals: Mathurin-led bench helps Pacers beat Thunder in Game 3

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Indiana Pacers winger Bennedict Mathurin scored a playoff career-high 27 points off the bench in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Indiana Pacers winger Bennedict Mathurin scored a playoff career-high 27 points off the bench in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Indiana Pacers defenders invaded Shai Gilgous-Alexander's personal space all night, while gassing the Oklahoma City Thunder with hectic offensive tempo to win Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday in Indianapolis.

The Pacers, who trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, outscored the Thunder 52-47 in the second for the 116-107 triumph, giving them a 2-1 series lead and their first NBA Finals win in nearly 25 years.

"We just had guys make plays after plays," Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, who totaled 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, said on the ABC broadcast.

Bench production played a major role in Game 3, with the Pacers reserves outscoring their Thunder counterparts 49-18. The Pacers also turned the Thunders' playoff-high 19 turnovers into 21 points. Reserve wing Bennedict Mathurin scored a game-high 27 points, including 14 in the second quarter.

The Pacers (2-1) will host the Thunder (1-2) in Game 4 of the best-of-seven game series on Friday in Indianapolis.

"It's a big win for us," Haliburton said. "We are going to enjoy it. We've got a day in between. We've gotta be ready to go for Game 4."

Center Chet Holmgren dominated the Pacers with his size early on, scoring 13 points over the first 12 minutes to help the Thunder outscore their foes 32-24.

Thunder forward Luguentz Dort was 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored nine points in the first quarter.

The Pacers started the second quarter on a 15-4 run, which included nine points from Mathurin, to take a 39-36 lead. The Thunder were 1 of 8 from the floor during that surge.

The Pacers carried that momentum into halftime for a 65-60 lead at the break. Indiana outscored the Thunder 40-28 in the second quarter.

The Thunder scored the first eight points of the second half to briefly regain momentum, but the Pacers responded with a 10-2 surge. The lead changed hands five times in the quarter. The Thunder carried an 89-84 advantage into the final frame.

The Pacers, who made just 7 of 20 shots and were 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the third quarter, started the fourth by making 6 of 8 shots. Haliburton hit a long-distance 3-pointer midway through the frame for a 101-98 advantage, which the Pacers never lost. They outscored the Thunder 18-9 over the final 6:42 to seal the win.

The Pacers outshot the Thunder 51.2% to 46.8%. Forward Pascal Siakam totaled 21 points. Veteran guard T.J. McConnell logged 10 points, five rebounds and five assists off the Pacers bench.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 9 of 20 shots en route to 24 points. Thunder forward Jalen Williams and Holmgren recorded 26 and 20 points, respectively.

Game 4 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers
June 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exercised beautiful balance and poise, pouring in 34 points, while the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted the Indiana Pacers' hot shooters in a 123-107 thrashing Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
NBA // 5 days ago
NBA interested in expansion, unlikely to shorten season
June 6 (UPI) -- NBA team owners are interested in expansion and are expected to discuss the topic at a July meeting, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters.
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
NBA // 6 days ago
NBA Finals: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers stun Thunder in Game 1
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton flowed right, slammed on the brakes and buried a game-winning jumper, giving the Indiana Pacers their only lead of the night to stun the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
NBA // 6 days ago
Underdog Pacers crave challenge from league-best Thunder in NBA Finals
June 5 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers know they are major underdogs in the 2025 NBA Finals, but relish the task of running through MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the "historically great" Oklahoma City Thunder.
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
NBA // 1 week ago
New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons
June 3 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, including a 51-win campaign that featured an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2024-2025, the team announced Tuesday.
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
NBA // 1 week ago
Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding
June 3 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic players will wear three new uniforms and play on a new court as part of a franchise rebranding, which includes new logos, the franchise announced Tuesday.
Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
NBA // 1 week ago
Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
June 2 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz hired Austin Ainge, the son of CEO Danny Ainge, as president of basketball operations, the team announced Monday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
May 29 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remembers Oklahoma City Thunder's recent past as an NBA cellar dweller and said he believes his team is still "getting better" after dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals.
Historic Haliburton dominates Knicks in Game 4, gives Pacers 3-1 lead
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Historic Haliburton dominates Knicks in Game 4, gives Pacers 3-1 lead
May 28 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton recorded a historic 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound triple-double to power a win over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, giving the Indiana Pacers a 3-1 lead in the series.
Potential first-round picks Lendeborg, Condon withdraw from NBA Draft
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Potential first-round picks Lendeborg, Condon withdraw from NBA Draft
May 27 (UPI) -- Yaxel Lendeborg and Alex Condon, who were projected as first-round picks in some mock drafts, withdrew their names from the 2025 NBA Draft pool and will return to college, they announced Tuesday on social media.

Trending Stories

Zach Wilson challenged to 'let it rip' as Miami Dolphins backup
Zach Wilson challenged to 'let it rip' as Miami Dolphins backup
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
Favored Scheffler, U.S. Open field prepare for 'hardest course'
Favored Scheffler, U.S. Open field prepare for 'hardest course'
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
Trey Hendrickson, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Watt among early NFL holdouts
Trey Hendrickson, Jonnu Smith, T.J. Watt among early NFL holdouts

Follow Us