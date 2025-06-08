NBA
June 8, 2025 / 11:07 PM

NBA Finals: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder even series vs. Pacers

By Alex Butler
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (R) conducts the offense against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Manuela Soldi/EPA-EFE
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (R) conducts the offense against the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Manuela Soldi/EPA-EFE

June 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exercised beautiful balance and poise, pouring in 34 points, while the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted the Indiana Pacers' hot shooters in a 123-107 thrashing Sunday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 11 of 21 shots and chipped in eight assists, five rebounds and four steals in the series-tying win in Oklahoma City.

With his 34 points, the NBA MVP tied Wilt Chamberlain's NBA record for the most-consecutive home playoff games (nine) with at least 30 points. The Thunder guard scored 19 in the second half.

"We used the opportunity to get better," Gilgeous-Alexander said on the ABC broadcast, when asked about the Thunder's response to a Game 1 loss.

"We've done a really good job of that all year."

The Thunder outscored the Pacers 42-34 in the paint and 48-34 off the bench and led by as many as 23 points. Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will be Wednesday in Indianapolis.

"We did some things good tonight, we did some things bad," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "We've gotta be able to get better and get ready for Game 3."

Unlike Game 1, which had just one lead change, the Thunder and Pacers exchanged the advantage four times through the first three minutes of Game 2. The Thunder then went on an 8-2 run to jump ahead.

The Pacers kept the game tight until the Thunder poured in the final nine points of the quarter to carry a 26-20 lead into the second frame. Thunder big man Chet Holmgren totaled nine points over the first 12 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder then started a 19-2 run about three minutes into the second quarter and the Pacers never recovered.

The Thunder, who led 59-41 at halftime, outscored the Pacers 34-33 in the third quarter. The Pacers outscored the Thunder 33-30 over the final 12 minutes, but never got back within striking distance.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams totaled 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Veteran guards Alex Caruso and Aaron Wiggins scored 20 and 18 points, respectively, off the Thunder bench. Holmgren totaled 15 points.

Pacers Game 1 hero Tyrese Haliburton, who logged just three points in the first half, finished with 17. Center Myles Turner and forward Pascal Siakam chipped in 16 and 15 points, respectively.

The Pacers (1-1) will host the Thunder (1-1) in Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game 4 will be Friday in Indianapolis.

