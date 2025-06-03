Orlando Magic unveil new logos, uniforms, court for rebranding

The Orlando Magic unveiled three new uniforms on Tuesday. Photo by the Orlando Magic

June 3 (UPI) -- Orlando Magic players will wear three new uniforms and play on a new court as part of a franchise rebranding, which also includes new logos, the franchise announced Tuesday.

"Don't call it a comeback, this is a new era of Magic basketball," the Magic said. "An ode to the O.G., our iconic star and pinstripes representing the true pride of Orlando.

"The identity for the next generation of Magic fans that pays homage to the legends that engraved our name into the history books forever: A modern classic making its world premiere."

The Magic showed off their rebranding Tuesday at Kia Center. They are to host an event there for fans at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The new uniforms are called Association (white), Icon (blue) and Statement (black). The Association and Icon editions feature pinstripes and a bold star on the shorts. The Statement edition is the only Jordan brand uniform.

"The Orlando Magic's mission is to be world champions on and off the court," Magic executive vice president of marketing and social responsibility Shelly Wilkes said in a news release. "The logo and uniforms are an extension of that mission and a direct reflection of the excellence our organization strives for from our ownership to our staff, coaches and players.

"Based on fan feedback, the new logo was a collaboration and really a labor of love keeping in mind the affinity our fans have for our brand identity. This logo and new uniforms signify the beginning of a new era of excellence for the Magic while paying homage to the past. We are excited to build upon our rich history with a modernized version of the uniform and logo that our fan base cherishes."

Magic players, including star forward Paolo Banchero, participated in photo shoots and were involved in a locker room reveal of the new uniforms.

Banchero scored a team-leading 25.9 points per game this season to help the Magic finish 41-41 in the regular season, earning a playoff berth for the second-consecutive year.