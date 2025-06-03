Trending
June 3, 2025

New York Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after 5 seasons

By Alex Butler
Coach Tom Thibodeau led the New York Knicks to a 51-31 record this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
June 3 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks fired coach Tom Thibodeau after five seasons, including a 51-win campaign that featured an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2024-2025, the team announced Tuesday.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to a 226-174 regular-season recover over the last five years. The Knicks went 24-23 in the postseason under Thibodeau.

"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Knicks president Leon Rose said. "This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction. We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach.

"He led us not only with class and professionalism for the past five seasons, but also to tremendous success on the court with four playoff berths and four playoff series victories. Ultimately, we made the decision we feel is best for our organization moving forward. Tom will always be a part of our Knicks family and we truly wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Thibodeau, 67, owns a 578-420 overall record as a head coach, including previous tenures with the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves. The two-time Coach of the Year led teams to a 48-55 mark over his first 103 postseason appearances.

