Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations

June 2 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz hired Austin Ainge, the son of CEO Danny Ainge, as president of basketball operations, the team announced Monday.

"This is an incredible opportunity to lead Utah Jazz basketball operations," Ainge said in a news release. "I couldn't be more excited about the bright future of this organization.

"I look forward to partnering with [Jazz owners] Ryan and Ashley Smith and our other leaders within the Utah Jazz and will utilize my experience over the last 17 years building a championship-caliber organization.

"I have lived this my whole life, constantly studying teams, talent, chemistry and the selflessness necessary to win. I look forward to bringing that to Utah and am excited to give Jazz fans a lot to cheer about as we build our program back up."

Ainge, 43, served as a director of scouting and player personnel, assistant general manager and head coach of the G League's Maine Celtics during his 17-year tenure with the Boston Celtics.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Austin Ainge as our new president of basketball operations," Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. "Austin is one of the brightest minds in the NBA -- his 17 years with the Celtics have given him incredible insight into every part of an organization.

"I've known Austin for 15 years, and I've watched him grow into an accomplished, innovative and strategic basketball executive who's ready to lead this organization."

Danny Ainge served as president of basketball operations for the Celtics over 18 years until he stepped down in 2021. He joined the Jazz later that year as CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor.

The Jazz went 17-65 in 2024-25, posting the worst record in franchise history and failing to make the playoffs for the third-consecutive season.

"We are thrilled for Austin as he embarks on his new journey with the Jazz," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said. "He's clearly ready for this next step, and I know how much he's looking forward to leading a team. He's obviously very bright and has experienced success as a player, coach and executive at various levels of the game.

"On top of that, he leaves no stone unturned -- he's a strategic thinker that's motivated and is an extremely hard worker. We will miss him in Boston, but could not be happier for Austin and his family."