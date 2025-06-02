NBA
June 2, 2025 / 1:02 PM

Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations

By Alex Butler
Share with X

June 2 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz hired Austin Ainge, the son of CEO Danny Ainge, as president of basketball operations, the team announced Monday.

"This is an incredible opportunity to lead Utah Jazz basketball operations," Ainge said in a news release. "I couldn't be more excited about the bright future of this organization.

"I look forward to partnering with [Jazz owners] Ryan and Ashley Smith and our other leaders within the Utah Jazz and will utilize my experience over the last 17 years building a championship-caliber organization.

"I have lived this my whole life, constantly studying teams, talent, chemistry and the selflessness necessary to win. I look forward to bringing that to Utah and am excited to give Jazz fans a lot to cheer about as we build our program back up."

Related

Ainge, 43, served as a director of scouting and player personnel, assistant general manager and head coach of the G League's Maine Celtics during his 17-year tenure with the Boston Celtics.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome Austin Ainge as our new president of basketball operations," Jazz owner Ryan Smith said. "Austin is one of the brightest minds in the NBA -- his 17 years with the Celtics have given him incredible insight into every part of an organization.

"I've known Austin for 15 years, and I've watched him grow into an accomplished, innovative and strategic basketball executive who's ready to lead this organization."

Danny Ainge served as president of basketball operations for the Celtics over 18 years until he stepped down in 2021. He joined the Jazz later that year as CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor.

The Jazz went 17-65 in 2024-25, posting the worst record in franchise history and failing to make the playoffs for the third-consecutive season.

"We are thrilled for Austin as he embarks on his new journey with the Jazz," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said. "He's clearly ready for this next step, and I know how much he's looking forward to leading a team. He's obviously very bright and has experienced success as a player, coach and executive at various levels of the game.

"On top of that, he leaves no stone unturned -- he's a strategic thinker that's motivated and is an extremely hard worker. We will miss him in Boston, but could not be happier for Austin and his family."

Latest Headlines

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder 'getting better' entering NBA Finals
May 29 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remembers Oklahoma City Thunder's recent past as an NBA cellar dweller and said he believes his team is still "getting better" after dominating the Minnesota Timberwolves to reach the NBA Finals.
Historic Haliburton dominates Knicks in Game 4, gives Pacers 3-1 lead
NBA // 5 days ago
Historic Haliburton dominates Knicks in Game 4, gives Pacers 3-1 lead
May 28 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton recorded a historic 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound triple-double to power a win over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, giving the Indiana Pacers a 3-1 lead in the series.
Potential first-round picks Lendeborg, Condon withdraw from NBA Draft
NBA // 5 days ago
Potential first-round picks Lendeborg, Condon withdraw from NBA Draft
May 27 (UPI) -- Yaxel Lendeborg and Alex Condon, who were projected as first-round picks in some mock drafts, withdrew their names from the 2025 NBA Draft pool and will return to college, they announced Tuesday on social media.
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 6 days ago
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
May 27 (UPI) -- Houston guard Milos Uzan withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to the Cougars in 2025-26, he announced Tuesday.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
NBA // 6 days ago
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
May 27 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder recover from a Game 3 blowout loss with a Game 4 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals
May 23 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first NBA MVP trophy gave him an overflow of energy when he returned to the court, but he tamed the electricity to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
NBA // 1 week ago
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
May 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for "using profane language during a media interview," pushing the Minnesota Timberwolves star's season total in fines to more than $400,000.
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
May 21 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder defenders piled into the paint, disrupting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves offense in a blowout victory to open the Western Conference finals.
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
May 19 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault credited the Denver Nuggets for improving his team and pushing his players to their limits en route to their first Western Conference finals berth in nine years.
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray overcame an illness and scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and stave off playoff playoff elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Trending Stories

Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Maja Stark eyes moving from studio after $2.4M U.S. Women's Open win
Maja Stark eyes moving from studio after $2.4M U.S. Women's Open win
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone

Follow Us