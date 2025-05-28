May 28 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton recorded a historic 32-point, 15-assist, 12-rebound triple-double to power a win over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, giving the Indiana Pacers a 3-1 lead in the series.

Haliburton made 11 of 23 attempts, including a 5 of 12 clip from 3-point range, in the 130-121 win Tuesday in Indianapolis.

He also became the first player to record at least 30 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds -- without committing a turnover -- in a playoff game since turnovers were made an official statistic in 1977-78.

"I felt like I let the team down in Game 3," Haliburton told reporters. "I feel like I could have been so much better. So I felt like I responded the right way."

The Pacers outshot the Knicks 51.1% to 46.3%. They also totaled 29 assists against 11 turnovers, compared to the Knicks' 17 assists and 17 giveaways. They held advantages of 50-44 in points in the paint, 22-9 in fast break points, 36-21 in bench points and 20-9 in points off turnovers.

Game 4 features 13 lead changes and was tied 20 times.

Haliburton and the Pacers got off to a smoldering start, making 68.8% of their shots over the first 12 minutes for a 43-35 lead through the first quarter. Haliburton poured in 15 points in the frame, while Pacers forward Pascal Siakam chipped in 11.

The first quarter featured seven lead changes. The Pacers pushed their advantage to 10 points early in the second. The Knicks answered with a 17-6 run to steal back the lead midway through the quarter.

But forward Aaron Nesmith scored the final six points of the quarter to help the Pacers carry a 69-64 lead into the break.

They never trailed again.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 13 points in the third quarter, but the Pacers held a 33-27 scoring edge in the frame and carried a 102-91 edge into the fourth.

The Knicks never got closer than within six points of the lead over the final 12 minutes. Siakam helped preserve the advantage by scoring 11 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Bennedict Mathurin totaled 20 points off the Pacers bench. Nesmith and Pacers center Myles Turner scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Brunson scored 31 points for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns logged 24 points and 12 rebounds. Fellow Knicks forward OG Anunoby chipped in 22 points in the loss. Veteran guard Josh Hart totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds off the Knicks bench.

"The first quarter was problematic," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "That set the tone for the game. Giving up 43 points and you turn it over against them, you are fueling a transition game.

"We started slowly and fought back, but we didn't close the half well. Then we started the third slow. We fought to come back, but we kept digging out of holes."

The Knicks (1-3) will host the Pacers (3-1) in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in New York. The winner of the best-of-seven game series will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals.

The Thunder, who lead that series 3-1, will host the Timberwolves in Game 5 at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City.