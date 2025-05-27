May 27 (UPI) -- Yaxel Lendeborg and Alex Condon, who were projected as first-round picks in some mock drafts, withdrew their names from the 2025 NBA Draft pool and will return to college, they announced Tuesday on social media.

Lendeborg, who spent the last two seasons at UAB, is set to play for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025-26. Condon will return for another season with the reigning champion Florida Gators.

Lendeborg, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game over 37 appearances last season for the Blazers. The two-time All-AAC selection and Defensive Player of the Year was projected as the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to NBADraft.net.

Condon, a 6-foot-11 forward, averaged 10,6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over 37 appearances last season. The All-SEC selection was projected as a late first or early second-round pick.

Condon and Lendeborg declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in April, but maintained their collegiate eligibility.

Duke's Cooper Flagg, who led the Blue Devils to the NCAA title game, where they lost to Florida, is the projected top overall pick. The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn.