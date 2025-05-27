Trending
NBA
May 27, 2025 / 1:16 PM

Potential first-round picks Lendeborg, Condon withdraw from NBA Draft

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Forward Alex Condon (L) will return to the Florida Gators in 2025-26. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Forward Alex Condon (L) will return to the Florida Gators in 2025-26. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Yaxel Lendeborg and Alex Condon, who were projected as first-round picks in some mock drafts, withdrew their names from the 2025 NBA Draft pool and will return to college, they announced Tuesday on social media.

Lendeborg, who spent the last two seasons at UAB, is set to play for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025-26. Condon will return for another season with the reigning champion Florida Gators.

Lendeborg, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game over 37 appearances last season for the Blazers. The two-time All-AAC selection and Defensive Player of the Year was projected as the No. 23 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, according to NBADraft.net.

Condon, a 6-foot-11 forward, averaged 10,6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game over 37 appearances last season. The All-SEC selection was projected as a late first or early second-round pick.

Condon and Lendeborg declared for the 2025 NBA Draft in April, but maintained their collegiate eligibility.

Duke's Cooper Flagg, who led the Blue Devils to the NCAA title game, where they lost to Florida, is the projected top overall pick. The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 hours ago
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
May 27 (UPI) -- Houston guard Milos Uzan withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to the Cougars in 2025-26, he announced Tuesday.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
NBA // 5 hours ago
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
May 27 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder recover from a Game 3 blowout loss with a Game 4 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.
Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals
May 23 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first NBA MVP trophy gave him an overflow of energy when he returned to the court, but he tamed the electricity to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
NBA // 5 days ago
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
May 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for "using profane language during a media interview," pushing the Minnesota Timberwolves star's season total in fines to more than $400,000.
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
NBA // 6 days ago
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
May 21 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder defenders piled into the paint, disrupting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves offense in a blowout victory to open the Western Conference finals.
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
May 19 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault credited the Denver Nuggets for improving his team and pushing his players to their limits en route to their first Western Conference finals berth in nine years.
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray overcame an illness and scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and stave off playoff playoff elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
NBA // 1 week ago
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL team owners will vote on a resolution that could enable players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Sumer Olympics in Los Angeles, the league announced Thursday.
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
NBA // 1 week ago
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
May 14 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell sat in disbelief after a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, telling reporters that the Cleveland Cavaliers "let the city down" with their playoff elimination.
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
May 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks achieved a "reversal of fortune" by winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and the chance to select star prospect Cooper Flagg, CEO Rick Welts said.

Trending Stories

Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
Olympic legend Mary Lou Retton arrested on DUI charge
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought

Follow Us