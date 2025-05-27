Trending
NBA
May 27, 2025

Houston's Milos Uzan withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft

By Alex Butler
Houston guard Milos Uzan (R) averaged 11.4 points per game over 40 starts last season for the Cougars. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Houston guard Milos Uzan (R) averaged 11.4 points per game over 40 starts last season for the Cougars. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Houston guard Milos Uzan withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return to the Cougars in 2025-26, he announced Tuesday.

Uzan averaged 11.4 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game over 40 starts last season. The 6-foot-4 guard, who spent two seasons at Oklahoma, announced his move to Houston in April 2024.

Uzan earned All-Big 12 honors as well as All-Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament All-Region selections. He helped the Cougars post a 35-5 record and to advance to the tournament finale, which they lost to Florida.

The Cougars allowed a national-low 58.6 points per game during their 2024-25 campaign.

Uzan scored a career-high 25 points against Arizona on March 15 in the Big 12 Conference tournament finale. He poured in 22 points in the Cougars' Sweet 16 win over Purdue.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn. Uzan was a projected second-round pick.

