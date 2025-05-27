NBA
May 27, 2025 / 8:06 AM

Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (C) is defended by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (C) is defended by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder recover from a Game 3 blowout loss with a Game 4 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

The NBA MVP also recorded 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 128-126 win Monday in Minneapolis. The Thunder, who lost by 42 points Saturday in Game 3, trailed for a total of 36 seconds in Game 4.

"We obviously had a bad taste in our mouth from last game," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. "We just wanted to control the things that we could control.

"Staying in the moment is the best way to do so."

The Timberwolves outshot the Thunder 51.2% to 50.5%, but totaled 21 turnovers. The game featured six lead changes and was tied twice. Jalen Williams scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. Fellow Thunder forward Chet Holmgren chipped in 21 points.

The Thunder held Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to 16 points, including just four in the first half. Edwards made 5 of 13 shot attempts, including a 1 of 7 clip from 3-point range, and totaled five turnovers.

"They didn't really let me get too many shots off," Edwards said.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams scored 13 points apiece over the first 12 minutes to help the Thunder earn a 37-30 lead. The Thunder outscored the Timberwolves 28-27 in the second quarter and led 65-57 at halftime.

The Timberwolves chipped away at the lead with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter, but still trailed 90-85 to start the fourth. They cut the deficit to 126-125 with seven seconds remaining, but Gilgeous-Alexander proceeded to sink free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Williams made 5 of 7 attempts over the final 12 minutes to spark the win. Veteran guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 points off the Timberwolves bench. Forward Jaden McDaniels and guard Donte DiVincenzo recorded 22 and 21 points, respectively, in the loss.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven game series will be at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Game 6, if necessary, will be Friday in Minneapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals
NBA // 3 days ago
Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals
May 23 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first NBA MVP trophy gave him an overflow of energy when he returned to the court, but he tamed the electricity to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
NBA // 4 days ago
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
May 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for "using profane language during a media interview," pushing the Minnesota Timberwolves star's season total in fines to more than $400,000.
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
NBA // 6 days ago
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
May 21 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder defenders piled into the paint, disrupting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves offense in a blowout victory to open the Western Conference finals.
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
NBA // 1 week ago
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
May 19 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault credited the Denver Nuggets for improving his team and pushing his players to their limits en route to their first Western Conference finals berth in nine years.
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray overcame an illness and scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and stave off playoff playoff elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
NBA // 1 week ago
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL team owners will vote on a resolution that could enable players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Sumer Olympics in Los Angeles, the league announced Thursday.
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
NBA // 1 week ago
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
May 14 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell sat in disbelief after a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, telling reporters that the Cleveland Cavaliers "let the city down" with their playoff elimination.
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
NBA // 1 week ago
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
May 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks achieved a "reversal of fortune" by winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and the chance to select star prospect Cooper Flagg, CEO Rick Welts said.
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
May 13 (UPI) -- Julius Randle poured in 31 points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 30 to power a Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 2 weeks ago
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
May 12 (UPI) -- Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combined for 61 points and the Indiana Pacers held a playoff-record 41-point halftime lead in a blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinals lead.

Trending Stories

47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
47 injured, terrorism not suspected in Liverpool parade collision
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
Fever guard Caitlin Clark out at least 2 weeks with thigh injury
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
Hurricanes blank Panthers to extend NHL series, snap 18-year drought
Wiene 500: Slaw Dog, N.Y. Dog favored in six-Wienermobile field
Wiene 500: Slaw Dog, N.Y. Dog favored in six-Wienermobile field
Skippylongstocking stars in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing
Skippylongstocking stars in Memorial Day Weekend horse racing

Follow Us