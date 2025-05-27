Gilgeous-Alexander's 40 help Thunder take 3-1 lead on Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (C) is defended by the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday at Target Center in Minneapolis. Photo by Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE

May 27 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 40 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder recover from a Game 3 blowout loss with a Game 4 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals.

The NBA MVP also recorded 10 assists and nine rebounds in the 128-126 win Monday in Minneapolis. The Thunder, who lost by 42 points Saturday in Game 3, trailed for a total of 36 seconds in Game 4.

"We obviously had a bad taste in our mouth from last game," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. "We just wanted to control the things that we could control.

"Staying in the moment is the best way to do so."

The Timberwolves outshot the Thunder 51.2% to 50.5%, but totaled 21 turnovers. The game featured six lead changes and was tied twice. Jalen Williams scored 14 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter. Fellow Thunder forward Chet Holmgren chipped in 21 points.

The Thunder held Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards to 16 points, including just four in the first half. Edwards made 5 of 13 shot attempts, including a 1 of 7 clip from 3-point range, and totaled five turnovers.

"They didn't really let me get too many shots off," Edwards said.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams scored 13 points apiece over the first 12 minutes to help the Thunder earn a 37-30 lead. The Thunder outscored the Timberwolves 28-27 in the second quarter and led 65-57 at halftime.

The Timberwolves chipped away at the lead with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter, but still trailed 90-85 to start the fourth. They cut the deficit to 126-125 with seven seconds remaining, but Gilgeous-Alexander proceeded to sink free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Williams made 5 of 7 attempts over the final 12 minutes to spark the win. Veteran guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 points off the Timberwolves bench. Forward Jaden McDaniels and guard Donte DiVincenzo recorded 22 and 21 points, respectively, in the loss.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven game series will be at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Game 6, if necessary, will be Friday in Minneapolis.