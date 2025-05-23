Trending
NBA
May 23, 2025 / 9:07 AM

Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (top) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (top) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first NBA MVP trophy gave him an overflow of energy when he returned to the court, but he tamed the electricity to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 38 points in the 118-103 Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in Oklahoma City. He also recorded eight assists, three steals and three rebounds.

"He came ready to play," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault told reporters about Gilgeous-Alexander. "We knew that Minnesota, off of Game 1, would come out and play the way they did.

"They were putting us in close-outs and passing the ball and sharp opening the game. ... That's where you need guys to lead and I thought he led."

Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Thunder to the best record (68-14) in the NBA and most wins in franchise history, received his MVP award at half court in a pregame ceremony at Paycom Center. He went on to record eight points in the first quarter and 19 points in each half of the the victory,

"It felt really good," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named MVP on Wednesday. "I feel like my emotions were so high that I was a little tired out there, especially to start. I was a little too juiced up. It was as special moment.

"I'm happy we won so I can really enjoy the last couple days and soak it all up."

The Thunder outshot the Timberwolves 50% to 41.4%. Oklahoma City totaled 30 assists against just six turnovers, compared to the Timberwolves' 20 assists and 14 giveaways.

The Thunder edged the Timberwolves 58-44 in points in the paint, 16-9 in fast break points and 22-10 in points off turnovers. They led by as many as 24 points in a game that featured seven lead changes and was tied twice.

The lead changed hands twice in the first quarter before the Thunder used an 8-0 run to take control. The Timberwolves tightened the score, but still trailed 29-25 at the end of the first frame.

They used a 7-0 run to regain the lead about two minutes into the second quarter. The lead changed hands four times in the frame, but the Thunder scored the final five points of the half, led 58-50 at the break and never trailed again.

The Timberwolves trimmed the deficit to four less than five minutes into the third quarter, but the Thunder surged with a 14-2 run to break the game open. The Timberwolves went 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the third quarter. They also totaled five turnovers and just one assist in the frame.

The Thunder carried a 93-71 lead into the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves outscored the Thunder 32-25 over the final 12 minutes, but could not close the large deficit.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who finished No. 8 in the MVP race, totaled 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Forward Jaden McDaniels chipped in 22 points in the loss.

Thunder forwards Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren totaled 26 and 22 points, respectively. Williams also logged 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Thunder (2-0) will face the Timberwolves (0-2) in Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Minneapolis. Game 4 will be Monday in Minneapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
NBA // 23 hours ago
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
May 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for "using profane language during a media interview," pushing the Minnesota Timberwolves star's season total in fines to more than $400,000.
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
NBA // 2 days ago
Okla. City Thunder hammer Minn. Timberwolves to open NBA Western Conference finals
May 21 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder defenders piled into the paint, disrupting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves offense in a blowout victory to open the Western Conference finals.
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
May 19 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault credited the Denver Nuggets for improving his team and pushing his players to their limits en route to their first Western Conference finals berth in nine years.
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray overcame an illness and scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and stave off playoff playoff elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
NBA // 1 week ago
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL team owners will vote on a resolution that could enable players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Sumer Olympics in Los Angeles, the league announced Thursday.
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
NBA // 1 week ago
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
May 14 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell sat in disbelief after a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, telling reporters that the Cleveland Cavaliers "let the city down" with their playoff elimination.
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
NBA // 1 week ago
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
May 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks achieved a "reversal of fortune" by winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and the chance to select star prospect Cooper Flagg, CEO Rick Welts said.
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
NBA // 1 week ago
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
May 13 (UPI) -- Julius Randle poured in 31 points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 30 to power a Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 1 week ago
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
May 12 (UPI) -- Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combined for 61 points and the Indiana Pacers held a playoff-record 41-point halftime lead in a blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinals lead.
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
May 9 (UPI) -- Draymond Green said he is sick of a perceived "agenda" to make him "look like an angry Black man" after he earned his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Trending Stories

N.Y. Knicks to 'reevaluate' after playoff collapse vs. Indiana Pacers
N.Y. Knicks to 'reevaluate' after playoff collapse vs. Indiana Pacers
Gauff vs. Andreeva or Pegula semifinal a top potential French Open match
Gauff vs. Andreeva or Pegula semifinal a top potential French Open match
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000
Chicago Blackhawks hire ex-Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill
Chicago Blackhawks hire ex-Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill
'Relentless' Panthers dominate Hurricanes in Game 2, but lose Reinhart
'Relentless' Panthers dominate Hurricanes in Game 2, but lose Reinhart

Follow Us