Thunder take 2-0 lead on Timberwolves in NBA Western finals

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (top) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals Thursday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE

May 23 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's first NBA MVP trophy gave him an overflow of energy when he returned to the court, but he tamed the electricity to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 38 points in the 118-103 Game 2 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday in Oklahoma City. He also recorded eight assists, three steals and three rebounds.

"He came ready to play," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault told reporters about Gilgeous-Alexander. "We knew that Minnesota, off of Game 1, would come out and play the way they did.

"They were putting us in close-outs and passing the ball and sharp opening the game. ... That's where you need guys to lead and I thought he led."

Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the Thunder to the best record (68-14) in the NBA and most wins in franchise history, received his MVP award at half court in a pregame ceremony at Paycom Center. He went on to record eight points in the first quarter and 19 points in each half of the the victory,

"It felt really good," said Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named MVP on Wednesday. "I feel like my emotions were so high that I was a little tired out there, especially to start. I was a little too juiced up. It was as special moment.

"I'm happy we won so I can really enjoy the last couple days and soak it all up."

The Thunder outshot the Timberwolves 50% to 41.4%. Oklahoma City totaled 30 assists against just six turnovers, compared to the Timberwolves' 20 assists and 14 giveaways.

The Thunder edged the Timberwolves 58-44 in points in the paint, 16-9 in fast break points and 22-10 in points off turnovers. They led by as many as 24 points in a game that featured seven lead changes and was tied twice.

The lead changed hands twice in the first quarter before the Thunder used an 8-0 run to take control. The Timberwolves tightened the score, but still trailed 29-25 at the end of the first frame.

They used a 7-0 run to regain the lead about two minutes into the second quarter. The lead changed hands four times in the frame, but the Thunder scored the final five points of the half, led 58-50 at the break and never trailed again.

The Timberwolves trimmed the deficit to four less than five minutes into the third quarter, but the Thunder surged with a 14-2 run to break the game open. The Timberwolves went 0 for 6 from 3-point range in the third quarter. They also totaled five turnovers and just one assist in the frame.

The Thunder carried a 93-71 lead into the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves outscored the Thunder 32-25 over the final 12 minutes, but could not close the large deficit.

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, who finished No. 8 in the MVP race, totaled 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Forward Jaden McDaniels chipped in 22 points in the loss.

Thunder forwards Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren totaled 26 and 22 points, respectively. Williams also logged 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Thunder (2-0) will face the Timberwolves (0-2) in Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Minneapolis. Game 4 will be Monday in Minneapolis.