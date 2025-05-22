Trending
NBA
May 22, 2025 / 9:58 AM

Anthony Edwards' latest fine pushes season total above $400,000

By Alex Butler
The NBA issued a $50,000 fine on Wednesday to Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
May 22 (UPI) -- The NBA fined Anthony Edwards $50,000 for "using profane language during a media interview," pushing the Minnesota Timberwolves star's season total in fines to more than $400,000.

Edwards' high fine total, which doesn't include more than a dozen charges he drew for technical fouls and ejections, started to balloon in November when he was assessed a $35,000 fine for giving a fan the middle finger.

Edwards triggered several other bills for using profane language, including a $100,000 fine in December for using profanity in a live TV interview.

Edwards drew a $75,000 fine in the same month for publicly criticizing an official and using profane language.

The three-time All-Star and 2023-24 second-team All-NBA selection signed a five-year, $244.6 million contract extension with the Timberwolves in 2023. He has an average annual salary of nearly $49 million.

Edwards averaged a career-high 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 79 appearances during the regular season. He finished No. 8 in the NBA MVP race, which Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won Wednesday night.

Edwards scored 18 points in the Timberwolves' loss to Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. He made just 5 of 13 shots and failed to score in the fourth quarter of the 114-88 setback.

He then started his postgame news conference by looking at the scoresheet and laughing. He later said: "I definitely gotta shoot more. I only took 13 [expletive] shots."

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will host Edwards and the Timberwolves in Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday at Paycom Center.

