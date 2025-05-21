Trending
NBA
May 21, 2025 / 8:00 AM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder hammer Timberwolves to open WCF

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (C) attempts a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (C) attempts a shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE

May 21 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder defenders piled into the paint, disrupting Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves offense in a blowout victory to open the Western Conference finals.

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his game-high 31 points in the second half of the 114-88 win Tuesday in Oklahoma City. The Thunder held Edwards to 18 points, including five in the second half and zero in the fourth quarter.

"Really good players, you've got to make them uncomfortable," Gilgeous-Alexander said on the ESPN broadcast. "You've got to try to get in their airspace and try to take away their strengths."

The Thunder outshot the Timberwolves 50% to 34.9%, including a 52.4% to 29.4% edge from 3-point range. They held advantages of 54-20 in points in the paint, 12-0 in fast break points, 32-26 in bench points and 31-10 in points off turnovers.

Edwards and the Timberwolves scored the first eight points of the night and didn't trail until the second half, when they were outshot 61.9% to 35%. Game 1 featured nine lead changes and was tied six times.

"It was good to get it out of our system in Game 1," Edwards told reporters. "We'll be ready for it [the Thunder defense] in Game 2. We should be ready."

The Timberwolves carried a 23-20 lead into the second quarter. Star forward Julius Randle poured in 14 over the next 12 minutes and the Timberwolves carried a 48-44 edge into the second half.

The Thunder earned their first lead of the night when forward Chet Holmgren hit a hook shot about 2:24 into the third quarter. The lead changed hands six more times in the frame. The Thunder trailed 60-56 with seven minutes remaining in the quarter, but went on a 17-2 run to take control.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 12 points in the third quarter and the Thunder carried a 76-66 lead into the fourth. They never trailed again.

The Thunder outshot the Timberwolves 61.9% to 38.1% down the stretch to preserve their advantage. They also hit 6 of 8 3-pointers, compared to the Timberwolves' 2 of 10 clip and forced five turnovers.

Thunder forward Jalen Williams scored 19 points in the victory. Holmgren chipped in 15. Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein logged 12 points. Randle totaled 28 points for the Timberwolves.

The Thunder will host the Timberwolves in Game 2 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Oklahoma City. Game 3 will be Saturday in Minneapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
NBA // 2 days ago
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
May 19 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault credited the Denver Nuggets for improving his team and pushing his players to their limits en route to their first Western Conference finals berth in nine years.
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
NBA // 5 days ago
Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder
May 16 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray overcame an illness and scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and stave off playoff playoff elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
NBA // 5 days ago
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL team owners will vote on a resolution that could enable players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Sumer Olympics in Los Angeles, the league announced Thursday.
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
NBA // 6 days ago
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
May 14 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell sat in disbelief after a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, telling reporters that the Cleveland Cavaliers "let the city down" with their playoff elimination.
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
NBA // 1 week ago
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
May 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks achieved a "reversal of fortune" by winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and the chance to select star prospect Cooper Flagg, CEO Rick Welts said.
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
NBA // 1 week ago
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
May 13 (UPI) -- Julius Randle poured in 31 points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 30 to power a Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 1 week ago
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
May 12 (UPI) -- Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combined for 61 points and the Indiana Pacers held a playoff-record 41-point halftime lead in a blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinals lead.
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
NBA // 1 week ago
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
May 9 (UPI) -- Draymond Green said he is sick of a perceived "agenda" to make him "look like an angry Black man" after he earned his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
NBA // 1 week ago
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
May 8 (UPI) -- Sue Bird will serve as the first managing director of the the United States Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
NBA // 1 week ago
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
May 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Oklahoma City Thunder "came out desperate," sparking an NBA-record-setting blowout of the Denver Nuggets to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals series.

Trending Stories

NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
NHL referee Chris Rooney, hit in the face with a stick, expects to return to playoffs
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
San Francisco 49ers make Fred Warner NFL's highest-paid linebacker
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
Chicago Bears, All-Pro guard Joe Thuney agree to two-year extension
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes

Follow Us