Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (C) made 9 of 19 attempts en route to 25 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of a Western Conference semifinals series Thursday in Denver. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE

May 16 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray overcame an illness and scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and stave off playoff playoff elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The veteran guard, who was listed as questionable, played a game-high 42:20 and made 9 of 19 shot attempts in the 119-107 victory Thursday in Denver. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic chipped in 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

"I woke up, was feeling it, went to the clinic and got tested for a couple different things," Murray told reporters, when asked about his illness. "It was negative, so I was happy about that.

"But I was always going to play in my mind."

The Nuggets were outshot 46.7% to 46.5%, but held a 52-40 advantage in rebounding. Game 6 featured seven lead changes and was tied 12 times.

The Thunder made 57.1% of their first-half shots, but hit just 38% of their attempts in the second half.

Christian Braun totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Fellow Nuggets guard Julian Strawther scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

"Our defense was really good most of the game, so I think that's why we won the game," Jokic said.

Game 7 will be held Sunday in Oklahoma City.

The lead changed hands twice over the first four minutes. The Nuggets then used a 9-1 run for a 20-12 edge. They led 31-28 through the first 12 minutes. Murray scored 11 points in the first quarter.

The Thunder used a 12-4 run early in the second quarter to regain momentum. They outscored the Nuggets 33-27 in the frame and led 61-58 at the break. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 points in the second quarter.

The Nuggets scored the first six points of the second half to retake the lead. The game stayed tight through the majority of the quarter. But the Nuggets used a late 17-4 run to carry a 90-82 advantage into the fourth quarter.

They never trailed again.

Murray pushed the Nuggets lead to 11 with a 3-pointer less than a minute into the final frame. The Nuggets later added to their cushion with an 11-2 run.

Jokic scored 11 points over the final 12 minutes to help the Nuggets secure the Game 6 win, which tied the series at 3-3. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points for the Thunder. Thunder forward Chet Holmgren totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 7 will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT from Paycom Center. Coverage will air on ABC.