Trending
NBA
May 16, 2025 / 7:54 AM

Jamal Murray overcomes illness, helps Nuggets stave off elimination vs. Thunder

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (C) made 9 of 19 attempts en route to 25 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of a Western Conference semifinals series Thursday in Denver. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (C) made 9 of 19 attempts en route to 25 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 6 of a Western Conference semifinals series Thursday in Denver. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE

May 16 (UPI) -- Jamal Murray overcame an illness and scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder and stave off playoff playoff elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The veteran guard, who was listed as questionable, played a game-high 42:20 and made 9 of 19 shot attempts in the 119-107 victory Thursday in Denver. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic chipped in 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists.

"I woke up, was feeling it, went to the clinic and got tested for a couple different things," Murray told reporters, when asked about his illness. "It was negative, so I was happy about that.

"But I was always going to play in my mind."

The Nuggets were outshot 46.7% to 46.5%, but held a 52-40 advantage in rebounding. Game 6 featured seven lead changes and was tied 12 times.

The Thunder made 57.1% of their first-half shots, but hit just 38% of their attempts in the second half.

Christian Braun totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Fellow Nuggets guard Julian Strawther scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

"Our defense was really good most of the game, so I think that's why we won the game," Jokic said.

Game 7 will be held Sunday in Oklahoma City.

The lead changed hands twice over the first four minutes. The Nuggets then used a 9-1 run for a 20-12 edge. They led 31-28 through the first 12 minutes. Murray scored 11 points in the first quarter.

The Thunder used a 12-4 run early in the second quarter to regain momentum. They outscored the Nuggets 33-27 in the frame and led 61-58 at the break. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 11 points in the second quarter.

The Nuggets scored the first six points of the second half to retake the lead. The game stayed tight through the majority of the quarter. But the Nuggets used a late 17-4 run to carry a 90-82 advantage into the fourth quarter.

They never trailed again.

Murray pushed the Nuggets lead to 11 with a 3-pointer less than a minute into the final frame. The Nuggets later added to their cushion with an 11-2 run.

Jokic scored 11 points over the final 12 minutes to help the Nuggets secure the Game 6 win, which tied the series at 3-3. Gilgeous-Alexander scored a game-high 32 points for the Thunder. Thunder forward Chet Holmgren totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Game 7 will tip off at 3:30 p.m. EDT from Paycom Center. Coverage will air on ABC.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
NBA // 18 hours ago
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL team owners will vote on a resolution that could enable players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Sumer Olympics in Los Angeles, the league announced Thursday.
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
NBA // 1 day ago
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
May 14 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell sat in disbelief after a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, telling reporters that the Cleveland Cavaliers "let the city down" with their playoff elimination.
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
NBA // 2 days ago
Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory
May 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks achieved a "reversal of fortune" by winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and the chance to select star prospect Cooper Flagg, CEO Rick Welts said.
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
NBA // 3 days ago
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
May 13 (UPI) -- Julius Randle poured in 31 points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 30 to power a Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 4 days ago
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
May 12 (UPI) -- Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combined for 61 points and the Indiana Pacers held a playoff-record 41-point halftime lead in a blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinals lead.
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
NBA // 6 days ago
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
May 9 (UPI) -- Draymond Green said he is sick of a perceived "agenda" to make him "look like an angry Black man" after he earned his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
NBA // 1 week ago
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
May 8 (UPI) -- Sue Bird will serve as the first managing director of the the United States Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
NBA // 1 week ago
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
May 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Oklahoma City Thunder "came out desperate," sparking an NBA-record-setting blowout of the Denver Nuggets to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals series.
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
NBA // 1 week ago
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
May 8 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks once again showed their grit with a second-consecutive 20-point comeback to stun the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but forward Josh Hart believes his team's full capabilities are not yet known.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
NBA // 1 week ago
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
May 7 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least a week of the playoffs due to a hamstring strain he sustained in the Western Conference semifinals, the team announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills, Lions-Packers among intriguing NFL Week 1 matchups
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
NFL teams use celebrities, sheep, roasts, video games to unveil 2025 schedules
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF
Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF

Follow Us