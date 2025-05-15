Trending
NFL owners to vote on player flag football participation at 2028 Olympics

By Alex Butler
Flag football will make its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
May 15 (UPI) -- NFL team owners will vote on a resolution that could enable players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Sumer Olympics in Los Angeles, the league announced Thursday.

Owns will consider the resolution when they meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Eagan, Minn. The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held from July 14 to July 30, 2028. The NFL off-season typically includes a gap for most of that window.

Several NFL stars, including Tyreek Hill, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Mike Evans and Jalen Hurts have expressed interest playing flag football in the Olympics.

Under the terms of the resolution, all players under NFL contract would be allowed to participate in tryouts for flag football teams. Just one player per NFL team would be allowed to participate on each national team. Each team's designated international player also would be allowed to play for his home country.

The league resolution also includes the "purchase of league-wide insurance policies to provide injury protection for any player injured" while participating in flag football activities related to the Olympics. NFL teams would receive a salary cap credit if their player is injured.

The resolution includes an "expectation" that the Olympic flag football teams will establish field surfaces and medical staffs that comply with NFL standards and a schedule that "does not reasonably conflict" with NFL player league and team commitments.

