Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (C) shoots against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- Julius Randle poured in 31 points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 30 to power a Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.

The sharpshooting Warriors, who played their last three games without injured star guard Stephen Curry, made just 8 of 27 3-point attempts in the 117-110 loss Monday in San Francisco. The Warriors now must win Game 5 to avoid elimination.

Game 4 featured nine lead changes and was tied nine times. The Timberwolves outshot the Warriors 49.4% to 43.5% and led their foes 20-16 in fast break points, but were outscored 54-42 in the paint and 53-27 off the bench.

They trailed 60-58 at halftime, but went on to lead by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

"They averaged 30 a quarter for the first half and we held them to 17 points in the third quarter," Randle told reporters. "I think it was really as simple as our defense."

The Warriors scored the first five points of the night, but the lead would change hands six times in the first quarter. Randle poured in 10 points over the first 12 minutes, but the Warriors led 28-27.

The Timberwolves went on an 11-0 run early in the second quarter to snatch momentum. The Warriors used a 14-3 surge toward the end of the frame to regain the lead. Edwards hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first half to cut into the deficit, but the Warriors carried a 60-58 advantage into halftime.

Edwards harnessed that momentum for the second half, scoring 16 points in the third quarter. The Timberwolves held a 39-17 scoring advantage in the frame, when the Warriors went 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves used a 20-2 run to break the game open and carried a 97-77 advantage into the fourth quarter. They pushed their lead to 21 multiple times over the final 12 minutes. The Warriors outscored the Timberwolves 33-20 in the frame, but never came close to closing the deficit.

Edwards and Randle each went 11 of 21 from the floor. Edwards made six 3-pointers and chipped in five assists and four rebounds. Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels logged 10 points and 13 rebounds. Veteran guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Veteran forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 23 points off the Warriors bench. Warriors forwards Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green scored 14 points apiece.

The Timberwolves (3-1) could end the series against the Warriors (1-3) with another win in Game 5, which will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Minneapolis. Game 6, if necessary, will be Sunday in San Francisco. Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday in Minneapolis.