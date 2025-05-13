Trending
NBA
May 13, 2025 / 7:54 AM

Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (C) shoots against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (C) shoots against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 13 (UPI) -- Julius Randle poured in 31 points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 30 to power a Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.

The sharpshooting Warriors, who played their last three games without injured star guard Stephen Curry, made just 8 of 27 3-point attempts in the 117-110 loss Monday in San Francisco. The Warriors now must win Game 5 to avoid elimination.

Game 4 featured nine lead changes and was tied nine times. The Timberwolves outshot the Warriors 49.4% to 43.5% and led their foes 20-16 in fast break points, but were outscored 54-42 in the paint and 53-27 off the bench.

They trailed 60-58 at halftime, but went on to lead by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Related

"They averaged 30 a quarter for the first half and we held them to 17 points in the third quarter," Randle told reporters. "I think it was really as simple as our defense."

The Warriors scored the first five points of the night, but the lead would change hands six times in the first quarter. Randle poured in 10 points over the first 12 minutes, but the Warriors led 28-27.

The Timberwolves went on an 11-0 run early in the second quarter to snatch momentum. The Warriors used a 14-3 surge toward the end of the frame to regain the lead. Edwards hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first half to cut into the deficit, but the Warriors carried a 60-58 advantage into halftime.

Edwards harnessed that momentum for the second half, scoring 16 points in the third quarter. The Timberwolves held a 39-17 scoring advantage in the frame, when the Warriors went 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves used a 20-2 run to break the game open and carried a 97-77 advantage into the fourth quarter. They pushed their lead to 21 multiple times over the final 12 minutes. The Warriors outscored the Timberwolves 33-20 in the frame, but never came close to closing the deficit.

Edwards and Randle each went 11 of 21 from the floor. Edwards made six 3-pointers and chipped in five assists and four rebounds. Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels logged 10 points and 13 rebounds. Veteran guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Veteran forward Jonathan Kuminga scored 23 points off the Warriors bench. Warriors forwards Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green scored 14 points apiece.

The Timberwolves (3-1) could end the series against the Warriors (1-3) with another win in Game 5, which will tip off at 9:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Minneapolis. Game 6, if necessary, will be Sunday in San Francisco. Game 7 is scheduled for Tuesday in Minneapolis.

Latest Headlines

Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
May 12 (UPI) -- Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combined for 61 points and the Indiana Pacers held a playoff-record 41-point halftime lead in a blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinals lead.
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
May 9 (UPI) -- Draymond Green said he is sick of a perceived "agenda" to make him "look like an angry Black man" after he earned his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
NBA // 4 days ago
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
May 8 (UPI) -- Sue Bird will serve as the first managing director of the the United States Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
NBA // 4 days ago
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
May 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Oklahoma City Thunder "came out desperate," sparking an NBA-record-setting blowout of the Denver Nuggets to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals series.
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
NBA // 4 days ago
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
May 8 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks once again showed their grit with a second-consecutive 20-point comeback to stun the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but forward Josh Hart believes his team's full capabilities are not yet known.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
NBA // 5 days ago
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
May 7 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least a week of the playoffs due to a hamstring strain he sustained in the Western Conference semifinals, the team announced Wednesday.
Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
NBA // 5 days ago
Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
May 7 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame an early Stephen Curry injury exit, with a Buddy Hield-led cast chipping in to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinals opener in Minneapolis.
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
NBA // 6 days ago
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
May 6 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon elevated and drained a game-winning fast-break 3-pointer, lifting the Denver Nuggets to an upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic Western Conference semifinals opener.
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
NBA // 6 days ago
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
May 6 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 20 points in the second half to help the New York Knicks erase a 20-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Utah Jazz, coach Will Hardy agree to multiyear extension
NBA // 1 week ago
Utah Jazz, coach Will Hardy agree to multiyear extension
May 5 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz agreed to a multiyear contract extension through 2031 with head coach Will Hardy, owner Ryan Smith announced Monday on X.

Trending Stories

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes released from hospital after fatal crash
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes released from hospital after fatal crash
Preakness field solidifies, Royal Ascot candidates emerge in weekend horse racing
Preakness field solidifies, Royal Ascot candidates emerge in weekend horse racing
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime

Follow Us