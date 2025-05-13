Trending
NBA
May 13, 2025 / 8:49 AM

Mavericks achieve 'reversal of fortune' with shocking NBA Draft lottery victory

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Former Duke forward Cooper Flagg (pictured) is set to join a Dallas Mavericks lineup led by All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Former Duke forward Cooper Flagg (pictured) is set to join a Dallas Mavericks lineup led by All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- The Dallas Mavericks achieved a "reversal of fortune" by winning the 2025 NBA Draft lottery and the chance to select star prospect Cooper Flagg, CEO Rick Welts said.

Welts made the comments during a broadcast of the event Monday on ESPN and NBA TV. The Mavericks, who had just a 1.8% chance -- the 11th best odds -- to get the top pick, became the first team in lottery history to climb 10 spots to snag the prize.

The 1993 Orlando Magic (1.52%), 2014 Cleveland Cavaliers 1.7% and 2008 Chicago Bulls (1.7%) were the only teams with worse odds before securing the pick.

"It just feels like a reversal of fortune of epic proportions to us in Dallas," Welts said. "I'm so happy for the fans in Dallas."

Flagg is widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn, but neither the Mavericks, nor the top prospect would publicly commit to the union Monday.

"It's just an incredible experience to be here, to have this opportunity," Flagg said. "I mean, this is what I've dreamed of since I was a little kid. Just to be here is an incredible experience and a great opportunity."

Flagg, who averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game during his lone season at Duke, received multiple National Player of the Year awards. He also received ACC All-Defense accolades and helped lead the Blue Devils to the Final Four.

Now, the 6-foot-9 forward, touted for his fluidity and agility as well as his physicality, could slide into a lineup that features All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, forward/guard Klay Thompson and forward/center Anthony Davis, among others.

That outlook seems sunny when contrasted with the turbulence of the Mavericks' 2024-25 season, which included the departure of All-Star guard Luka Doncic and a rash of injuries. The Mavericks, who were in the NBA Finals in June, proceeded to go 39-43 in 2024-25.

"I'm so thrilled," Welts said. "I can't wait to get back there. I know how fans feel about this team and what a tumultuous season it's been for them. I can't think of anything that can cure that more than this can."

Welts said a team including Flagg and his current cast was "unrealistic," but also said the Mavericks "haven't made the pick yet."

"The excitement surrounding this is really what our franchise needed," Welts said.

The Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards, who were tied for the best odds (14%) to win the lottery, earned the right to pick fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

The San Antonio Spurs, who had the eighth-best odds to pick first, earned the No. 2 pick. The Philadelphia 76ers are set to pick third. The New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets own pick Nos. 7 through 10.

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper and guard/forward Ace Bailey join Flagg as projected Top 3 picks. Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe and Duke guard/forward Kon Knueppel also are expected to be early picks.

The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft will air at 8 p.m. EDT June 25 at ABC and ESPN.

"For us, it's been a rough year, as y'all know," former Mavericks star Rolando Blackman, the franchise's on-stage representative, told ESPN. "The important part of the whole thing is that we'll get a chance to move our franchise forward."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
NBA // 1 hour ago
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
May 13 (UPI) -- Julius Randle poured in 31 points, while Anthony Edwards chipped in 30 to power a Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals series.
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
May 12 (UPI) -- Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combined for 61 points and the Indiana Pacers held a playoff-record 41-point halftime lead in a blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinals lead.
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
NBA // 3 days ago
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
May 9 (UPI) -- Draymond Green said he is sick of a perceived "agenda" to make him "look like an angry Black man" after he earned his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
NBA // 4 days ago
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
May 8 (UPI) -- Sue Bird will serve as the first managing director of the the United States Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
NBA // 5 days ago
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
May 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Oklahoma City Thunder "came out desperate," sparking an NBA-record-setting blowout of the Denver Nuggets to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals series.
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
NBA // 5 days ago
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
May 8 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks once again showed their grit with a second-consecutive 20-point comeback to stun the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but forward Josh Hart believes his team's full capabilities are not yet known.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
NBA // 5 days ago
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
May 7 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least a week of the playoffs due to a hamstring strain he sustained in the Western Conference semifinals, the team announced Wednesday.
Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
NBA // 6 days ago
Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
May 7 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame an early Stephen Curry injury exit, with a Buddy Hield-led cast chipping in to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinals opener in Minneapolis.
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
NBA // 1 week ago
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
May 6 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon elevated and drained a game-winning fast-break 3-pointer, lifting the Denver Nuggets to an upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic Western Conference semifinals opener.
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
NBA // 1 week ago
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
May 6 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 20 points in the second half to help the New York Knicks erase a 20-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Trending Stories

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes released from hospital after fatal crash
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes released from hospital after fatal crash
Preakness field solidifies, Royal Ascot candidates emerge in weekend horse racing
Preakness field solidifies, Royal Ascot candidates emerge in weekend horse racing
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
Cleveland Browns to sign safety Damontae Kazee
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
NFL to broadcast Peacock Holiday Exclusive game Dec. 27 in primetime
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead
Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead

Follow Us