NBA
May 12, 2025 / 7:20 AM

Indiana Pacers crush Cleveland Cavaliers in historic blowout, take 3-1 series lead

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith recorded 12 points in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith recorded 12 points in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday in Indianapolis. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combined for 61 points and the Indiana Pacers held a playoff-record 41-point halftime lead in a blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers for a 3-1 Eastern Conference semifinals lead.

The Pacers made 30 of their 50 (60%) shots in the first half of the 129-109 Game 4 triumph Sunday in Indianapolis. The Cavaliers made just 8 of their 32 (25%) attempts over the first 24 minutes.

"I just thought we had fight," Siakam, who scored 21 points, told reporters. "I don't really look at the points and all that stuff. I just thought our fight was there, which is important.

"That's Pacers basketball."

The Pacers totaled 37 assists and 10 turnovers, compared to 20 and 22 for their foes. They held advantages of 58-32 in points in the paint, 35-13 in points off turnovers and 58-53 in bench points and never trailed.

"We haven't done anything yet," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle told reporters. "We are a pretty significant underdog in every game we've played this series. That will continue until the end. We're going to keep approaching this like we have everything to prove. We know people don't believe in us.

"We're going to just stay in the fight and keep fighting."

The Pacers could win the semifinals series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a victory in Game 5, which will be held Tuesday in Cleveland.

They took command of Game 4 with a 9-0 run about four minutes after tip off and never looked back. The Pacers made six 3-pointers over the first 12 minutes, when they outscored the Cavaliers 38-23.

Turner then poured in 13 in the second quarter, when the Pacers outscored the visitors 42-16 for an 80-39 lead at the break. The Pacers opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run and ended the half with a 19-2 surge to tie the 2017 Cavaliers for the largest halftime lead in NBA playoffs history.

The Pacers made 16 of 24 shots in the second quarter, compared to the Cavaliers' 4 of 17 clip. They logged 12 assists in the frame. Veteran guard Darius Garland scored a dozen points in the third quarter, when the Cavaliers outscored the Pacers 38-29, but they could not close the massive deficit.

The Cavaliers held a 32-20 scoring advantage over the final 12 minutes. Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who sustained an ankle injury, did not play in the second half of the loss. He will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury.

Mitchell scored 12 points in 20:15 of action. Garland led the Cavaliers with 21 points and six assists. Siakam made 9 of 10 shots for 21 points in the victory. Turner and Toppin chipped in 20 points apiece.

"Complete domination by them," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said of the Pacers. "It's kinda the story. In every facet, it was tactics or anything, they dominated us in every facet of the game."

The Cavaliers (1-3) will host the Pacers (3-1) in Game 5 at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Cleveland. Game 6, if necessary, will be Thursday in Indianapolis.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
NBA // 2 days ago
Warriors' Draymond Green decries perceived 'angry Black man' agenda after technical foul
May 9 (UPI) -- Draymond Green said he is sick of a perceived "agenda" to make him "look like an angry Black man" after he earned his fifth technical foul of the playoffs in a Golden State Warriors loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
NBA // 3 days ago
Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women
May 8 (UPI) -- Sue Bird will serve as the first managing director of the the United States Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
NBA // 3 days ago
'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win
May 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Oklahoma City Thunder "came out desperate," sparking an NBA-record-setting blowout of the Denver Nuggets to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals series.
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
NBA // 3 days ago
N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics
May 8 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks once again showed their grit with a second-consecutive 20-point comeback to stun the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but forward Josh Hart believes his team's full capabilities are not yet known.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
NBA // 4 days ago
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain
May 7 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least a week of the playoffs due to a hamstring strain he sustained in the Western Conference semifinals, the team announced Wednesday.
Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
NBA // 4 days ago
Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
May 7 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame an early Stephen Curry injury exit, with a Buddy Hield-led cast chipping in to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinals opener in Minneapolis.
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
NBA // 5 days ago
Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon hits game-winner to upset Okla. City Thunder
May 6 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon elevated and drained a game-winning fast-break 3-pointer, lifting the Denver Nuggets to an upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic Western Conference semifinals opener.
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
NBA // 5 days ago
N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1
May 6 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 20 points in the second half to help the New York Knicks erase a 20-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
Utah Jazz, coach Will Hardy agree to multiyear extension
NBA // 6 days ago
Utah Jazz, coach Will Hardy agree to multiyear extension
May 5 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz agreed to a multiyear contract extension through 2031 with head coach Will Hardy, owner Ryan Smith announced Monday on X.
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
NBA // 6 days ago
Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7
May 5 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, while Buddy Hield hit nine 3-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets and into the Western Conference semifinals.

Trending Stories

North Carolina denies 'false reports,' says Jordon Hudson welcome at football facilities
North Carolina denies 'false reports,' says Jordon Hudson welcome at football facilities
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Derby winner out, runner-up still a maybe for Preakness Stakes
Derby winner out, runner-up still a maybe for Preakness Stakes
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby

Follow Us