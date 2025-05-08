Trending
NBA
May 8, 2025 / 9:24 AM

'Desperate' Okla. City Thunder throttle Denver Nuggets in record-setting playoff win

By Alex Butler
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (L) shoots the ball against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the second half of Game 2 of a Western Conference semifinals series Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE
May 8 (UPI) -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said the Oklahoma City Thunder "came out desperate," sparking an NBA-record-setting blowout of the Denver Nuggets to climb back into the Western Conference semifinals series.

The All-Star guard poured in a game-high 34 points in three quarters of the 149-106 triumph Wednesday in Oklahoma City. He scored 18 points over the first 24 minutes to help the Thunder set a record for first-half points (87) in an NBA playoff game and tie the series 1-1.

"We came out desperate," Gilgeous-Alexander told reporters. "We wanted to just take care and control the things that we knew we could. And we did a pretty good job of that, specifically to start the game. That start carried us through the rest of the night."

The Thunder, who scored 50 points in the first half of their Game 1 loss, made 20 of their first 26 shots (76.9%) Wednesday at Paycom Center. Depth helped Oklahoma City dominate Denver, with eight players recording at least 10 points.

The Thunder outscored the Nuggets 52-28 in the paint, 26-5 off fast breaks, 57-54 off the bench and 34-14 off turnovers. They led by as many as 49 points and trailed for just 21 seconds.

"I thought we did a really good job, tonally, in the game with our energy and effort," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. "Obviously, that wasn't their best.

"They are going to play much better in Denver, but I was impressed with the way we came out."

Veteran guard Jamal Murray hit a jump shot 34 seconds after the tip off for the first points of the night, but the Nuggets never led again. Thunder guard Luguentz Dort answered with a 3-pointer on the next possession. The Thunder held a 45-21 scoring advantage over the first 12 minutes, fueled by 13 points from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Gilgeous-Alexander made his first five shots of the night. Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein made his first six.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic scored 11 in the second quarter, but the Thunder held a 42-35 scoring advantage to carry an 87-56 lead into halftime.

Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 16 points over the first 12 minutes of the second half. The Thunder outscored the Nuggets 37-20 in the third quarter. Thunder starters rested in the fourth quarter.

Gilgeous-Alexander made 11 of 13 shots and chipped in eight assists and four rebounds. Jalen Williams totaled 17 points, seven assists and four rebounds. Fellow Thunder forward Chet Holmgren logged 15 points and 11 rebounds. Hartenstein and guard Isaiah Joe scored 14 points apiece.

Jokic logged 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, but also totaled six turnovers. Veteran guard Russell Westbrook scored 19 points off the Nuggets' bench.

The Thunder (1-1) will face the Nuggets (1-1) in Game 3 at 10 p.m. EDT Friday in Denver. Game 4 will be Sunday in Denver.

