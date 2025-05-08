Trending
May 8, 2025 / 11:20 AM

Basketball legend Sue Bird named first managing director of Team USA women

By Alex Butler
Basketball icon Sue Bird will be responsible for identifying the coaching staff and players for the United States Women's National Team. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 8 (UPI) -- Sue Bird will serve as the first managing director of the the United States Women's National Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.

The five-time Olympic gold medalist, four-time WNBA champion and 13-time All-Star, who retired in 2022, will be responsible for identifying the Team USA coaching staff and players for major international competitions, including the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

"It's a huge honor to be named managing director of USA Basketball's Women's National Team," Bird said in a news release. "Representing the United States has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to support the next generation as they carry that legacy on.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and to work alongside the USA Basketball staff and Board of Directors as we prepare for this upcoming chapter of USA Basketball."

The 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee won consecutive gold medals with Team USA in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020. The Team USA women won 10 gold medals in the 12 tournaments they participated in since women's basketball was introduced at the 1976 Olympics.

They haven't lost an Olympic game since 1992. Their current streak sits at 61-consecutive victories, including their gold-medal-winning run at Paris 2024.

"Sue is one of the most respected people in the basketball community," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said.

"Having known Sue for many years, I'm confident her leadership and knowledge will be a huge asset to the continued success of our women's national team program, and we're excited to have her join us as we head towards the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympic Games."

