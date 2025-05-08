N.Y. Knicks tout untapped capabilities in 2nd 20-point playoff comeback vs. Boston Celtics

New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (C) is mobbed by his teammates after a win over the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Wednesday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 8 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks once again showed their grit with a second-consecutive 20-point comeback to stun the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, but forward Josh Hart believes his team's full capabilities are not yet known.

The veteran forward scored a game-high 23 points in the 91-90 Game 2 win Wednesday in Boston. The third-seeded Knicks now lead the favored, second-seeded Celtics 2-0 after complete their two rallies to start the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

"I don't think we even know what we're capable of," Hart told reporters. "I think we have to continue to build. I think we have to put together a full game and that's something we haven't done during the course of these playoffs.

"We've gotta figure out a way to put together a complete game and that can answer some of those questions. For us, it's just about continuing to get better."

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 21 points and 17 rebounds. Jalen Brunson chipped in 17 points. Fellow Knicks guard Mikal Bridges scored all of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks held Celtics star Jayson Tatum to just two points in the first half. Fellow Celtics forward Jaylen Brown scored just three in the second half.

The Knicks outshot the Celtics 43% to 36.2%. The game had just three lead changes and was tied once.

The Celtics scored the first seven points of the night and led 24-13 through the first 12 minutes. Towns scored the Knicks' first eight points of the second quarter. The Knicks outscored the Celtics 28-26 in the quarter, but still trailed 50-41 at the break.

Hart scored 10 in the third quarter, but the Celtics outscored the Knicks 23-20 in the frame. They used an 8-0 run to push their lead to 70-50 with four minutes remaining in the quarter. The Knicks then went on an 8-0 surge, but still trailed 73-61 to start the fourth.

They then ignited for a 21-2 run to take their first lead with 1:59 remaining.

Tatum dunked to give the lead back to the Celtics with 19 seconds remaining. Brunson responded with two made free throws on the other end to give the Knicks their final advantage. Bridges knocked the ball away from Tatum on the final possession, securing the dramatic victory for the Knicks.

Bridges, who went 0 for 8 through the first three quarters, made 6 of 10 attempts over the final 12 minutes to help the Knicks complete their rally. Hart made 9 of his 15 shots.

Brown and Celtics guard Derrick White scored 20 points apiece. Tatum made just 5 of 19 shots for 13 points. He also chipped in 14 rebounds and five assists. Celtics starters combined to hit just 2 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter.

"Just playing through the final whistle," Brunson said of the Knicks. "I can't really explain it, but we just gotta keep giving each other confidence when we go through stretches like that. Just fighting and keep believing."

The Knicks (2-0) will host the Celtics (0-2) in Game 3 at 3:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in New York. Game 4 will be Monday in New York.

"We just take solace in the fact that we have a challenge ahead of us," Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. "We've got a chance to go after it together. We've gotta do it. We don't really have a chance. Just gotta figure it out."

The winner of the series will face the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 4 Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers, who lead that series 2-0, will host the Cavaliers in Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Indianapolis.