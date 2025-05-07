Trending
NBA
May 7, 2025 / 8:24 AM

Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury

By Alex Butler
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (C) totaled 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in Minneapolis. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
May 7 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame an early Stephen Curry injury exit, with a Buddy Hield-led cast chipping in to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Western Conference semifinals opener in Minneapolis.

Hield scored 22 of his 24 points in the second half of the 99-88 victory Tuesday at Target Center. Fellow Warriors forward Jimmy Butler chipped in 20 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Curry scored 16 points before he departed with a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

"I think we all want No. 30 back, that is for sure, but we want him to do what's best for himself and best for our group in the long haul," Butler told reporters.

"Until then, we can hold down the fort. I know we can."

The Warriors used their feisty zone defense to hold Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards to just one point in the first half and led by as many as 23 points. They held a 51-41 edge in rebounding, hit 18 3-pointers and forced 16 turnovers. The Timberwolves went 5 of 29 from 3-point range, including an 0 for 15 clip in the first half.

Game 1 was tied three times and featured four lead changes, including three over the first 12 minutes. The Timberwolves missed their first 16 attempts from 3-point range, but still carried a 20-18 lead into the second quarter.

Center Draymond Green paced a 15-0 Warriors run over the next four minutes. The Warriors outscored the Timberwolves 26-11 in the quarter and led 44-31 at the break. Green scored 14 points in the second quarter. Curry left the game about four minutes into the quarter after hitting a jump shot and grabbing his left leg.

Coach Steve Kerr later called the All-Star guard "day-to-day." He will get an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury and a potential timeline for return.

"He's obviously crushed, but the guys picked him up and played a great game," Kerr said, when asked about Curry. "Obviously, we are all concerned about Steph, but it's part of the game. Guys get hurt and you move on."

Hield would go on to pour in 16 points in the third quarter, when the Warriors held a 36-29 scoring advantage. They used a 12-2 run to push their advantage to 76-53 with 2:23 remaining in the quarter and carried an 80-60 lead into the fourth.

Edwards scored 13 points over the final 12 minutes, when the Timberwolves outshot the Warriors 45% to 27.3%. But the Timberwolves could not overcome the large deficit.

Edwards, who went 0 for 8 in the first half, hit 9 of 14 shots in the second to finish with 23 points. He also chipped in 14 rebounds in the loss. Big man Naz Reid scored 19 points off the Timberwolves bench.

Green totaled 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

Kerr said the Warriors are "game planning for Curry to "not be available" in Game 2. The sixth-seeded Timberwolves (0-1) will host the No. 7 Warriors at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Minneapolis.

