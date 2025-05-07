Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry out for a week with hamstring strain

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is set to miss multiple games of a Western Conference semifinals series with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 7 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss at least a week of the playoffs due to a hamstring strain he sustained in the Western Conference semifinals, the team announced Wednesday.

The Warriors said an MRI confirmed that Curry, who exited in the second quarter of a 99-88 Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in Minneapolis, sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He will be re-evaluated in a week.

The Warriors (1-0) will face the Timberwolves (0-1) in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Minneapolis. Game 3 will be Saturday in San Francisco.

The Warriors will host Game 4 on Monday at Chase Center. Game 5, if necessary, will be May 14 in Minneapolis, eight days after Curry sustained his injury.

Curry scored 13 points in about 13 minutes of action in Game 1. The two-time MVP and four-time champion averaged 24 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists in the Warriors' first-round series with the Houston Rockets.