Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (C) celebrates with teammates after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of a Western Conference semifinals series Monday in Oklahoma City. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Aaron Gordon elevated and drained a game-winning fast-break 3-pointer, lifting the Denver Nuggets to an upset win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in an epic Western Conference semifinals opener.

Gordon hit the shot with about 2.8 seconds remaining in the 121-119 Game 1 victory Monday in Oklahoma City. The veteran forward scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half.

"I've worked on my jumper a lot throughout the years," Gordon told reporters. "It's nice to have it all culminate in a game-winner. But it really comes down to my teammates."

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists. He scored 18 points over the final 12 minutes.

The Nuggets outshot the Thunder 44.2% to 42% and held a 63-43 advantage in rebounding. They hit just two of their first 16 3-point attempts, but made eight of their final 16 shots from downtown to secure the victory.

"We just didn't want to miss the moment," Gordon said. "We didn't want to miss the opportunity. ... I'm glad we showed our mettle and our grit, but we are not satisfied."

Game 1 had just two lead changes and was tied three times. The Nuggets outscored the Thunder 54-48 in the paint, but trailed 25-5 in points off turnovers. The Thunder led by as many as 14 points and held a 113-102 edge with 4:31 remaining, but could not slow Jokic and halt the Nuggets rally.

The Nuggets opened the game with a 7-2 run and held onto that advantage through most of the first quarter. The Thunder ended the frame with an 11-2 run to earn a 27-26 lead through the first 12 minutes. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray scored 12 points in the first quarter. Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 14.

The Thunder hit seven 3-pointers in the second quarter, when they outscored the visitors 33-24 to carry a 60-50 advantage into the break.

Forward Jalen Williams hit a 3-pointer with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter for an 82-68 Thunder lead. The Nuggets outscored the Thunder 14-6 over the next three minutes to cut the deficit to six. They trailed 90-85 to start the fourth quarter.

The Thunder used a 7-0 surge to push their lead back to a dozen three minutes into the final frame. The Nuggets eventually bounced back with a 12-2 surge to cut the deficit to 115-114 with 1:07 remaining.

Gordon hit two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to make the score 119-118. Thunder big man Chet Holmgren missed two free throws on the next possession, giving the ball back to the Nuggets for their final possession.

Veteran guard Russell Westbrook sprinted down the right flank after Holmgren's second miss. He then caught a pass and spotted Gordon trailing on the other side of the floor.

Westbrook penetrated into the paint and fired a pass to the Nuggets forward, who caught the ball, jumped and flicked his wrist, sending the game-winning shot through the net to shock the top-seeded Thunder.

Williams launched a final heave from beyond half court, but the long-distance effort hit the backboard and missed as the game ended.

Gordon made 7 of 15 shots, including 3 of 6 3-point attempts. He also collected 14 rebounds. Murray totaled 21 points, six rebounds and six assists. Fellow Nuggets guard Christian Braun chipped in 11 points and 13 rebounds. Westbrook scored 18 points off the Nuggets bench.

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the loss. Veteran guard Alex Caruso scored 20 points off the Thunder bench.

The No. 1 Thunder (0-1) will host the No. 4 Nuggets (1-0) in Game 2 at 9:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Oklahoma City.