N.Y. Knicks stun Boston Celtics in overtime in Eastern semifinals Game 1

Veteran guard Mikal Bridges (L) and the New York Knicks celebrate their overtime win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday in Boston. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby each scored 20 points in the second half to help the New York Knicks erase a 20-point deficit to stun the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Brunson and Anunoby totaled 29 points apiece in the 108-105 overtime victory Monday in Boston. The Celtics made 54.2% of their shots in the second quarter and pushed their lead to 20 in the third quarter, but made just 23.6% (9-38) of their shots after that. They also missed an NBA-playoff-record 45 3-pointers.

"As long as we stick together, anything is possible," Brunson told reporters.

The Knicks outshot the Celtics 42.5% to 35.1%. They also hit 17 of 37 (45.9%) 3-point attempts, compared to the Celtics' 15 of 60 (25%) clip. Game 1 featured 18 lead changes and was tied 12 times.

"The important thing for us to remember is that it's one win, then understand that we have to reset and get ready for Game 2," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum scored 13 points over the first 12 minutes to help the Celtics carry a 26-25 lead into the second quarter. The first quarter had 11 lead changes.

The Celtics and Knicks exchanged the lead three more times through the first two minutes of the second quarter. The Celtics then went on an 8-1 run and held a 61-45 lead at halftime. Celtics forward Jaylen Brown scored 13 in the second quarter.

The Celtics lead ballooned to 72-52 midway through the third quarter, but the Knicks cut the deficit to nine to start the fourth. Anunoby scored a dozen points in the third quarter to get the Knicks back into the game.

The Celtics missed their first eight shots of the fourth quarter, while the Knicks went on an 11-2 run to tie the score at 86-86. Brunson then scored 11-consecutive points for the Knicks for a 97-91 lead with 3:28 remaining. The Celtics answered with a 7-0 surge to take a 98-97 edge.

Anunoby hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining for a 100-98 Knicks lead, but Celtics guard Jrue Holiday tied the score on the next possession. Neither team could connect over the final seconds of regulation, sending the game to overtime. Brunson scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Tatum went 0 for 7 over the final 12 minutes.

The Knicks scored the first six points of overtime and never trailed again. Brown sank a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 108-105 with 1:16 remaining, but guard Mikal Bridges stole the ball from the Celtics forward on the game's final possession to secure the Knicks' victory.

Anunoby made 10 of 20 shot attempts, including 6 of 11 3-pointers, in the win. Brunson made 9 of 23 attempts, including a 5 of 9 clip from 3-point range. Knicks forward Josh Hart chipped in 14 points and 11 rebounds. Center Karl-Anthony Towns totaled 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Tatum logged 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists. Brown totaled 23 points and seven rebounds. Celtics guard Derrick White chipped in 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The No. 2 Celtics (0-1) will host the No. 3 Knicks (1-0) in Game 2 at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Boston.