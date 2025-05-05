Utah Jazz, coach Will Hardy agree to multiyear extension

Head coach Will Hardy led the Utah Jazz to an 85-161 record through his first three seasons. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- The Utah Jazz agreed to a multiyear contract extension through 2031 with head coach Will Hardy, owner Ryan Smith announced Monday on X.

"We are excited to extend Will Hardy's contract as head coach of the Jazz through 2031," Smith wrote on the social media platform. "Will is a great leader, communicator, and ambassador for our organization, and is a tremendous partner to Danny [CEO Danny Ainge], J.Z. [general manager Justin Zanik], and me.

"Our goal is to hang a banner, and Will is a huge part of this journey."

The Jazz hired Hardy before the 2022-23 campaign. He led the Jazz to an 85-161 record through his first three seasons. Hardy, 37, was an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics before joining the Jazz.

We are excited to extend Will Hardy's contract as head coach of the Jazz through 2031. Will is a great leader, communicator, and ambassador for our org, and is a tremendous partner to Danny, JZ, and me. Our goal is to hang a banner, and Will is a huge part of this journey. pic.twitter.com/DbIenZzse1— Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) May 5, 2025

"I'm humbled and honored," Hardy said. "This is an incredible franchise. To be able to be committed to the next phase of our process is hard to explain. Moments like this are very surreal. I'm so excited."

The Jazz posted an NBA-worst record of 17-65 in 2025-25. The 2025 NBA Draft lottery will be held May 12 in Chicago. The Jazz have a 14% shot at winning the lottery for the right to pick first.

The 2025 NBA Draft will be June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y.