NBA
May 5, 2025 / 8:09 AM

Stephen Curry, Buddy Hield lead 'lucky' Warriors past Rockets in Game 7

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Forward Buddy Hield (L) and guard Stephen Curry carried the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their first-round series Sunday in Houston. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Forward Buddy Hield (L) and guard Stephen Curry carried the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their first-round series Sunday in Houston. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

May 5 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, while Buddy Hield hit nine 3-pointers to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets and into the Western Conference semifinals.

Curry totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the 103-89 Game 7 triumph Sunday in Houston. Hield made 12 of 15 shots, including a 9 of 11 clip for 3-point range, for a playoff career-high 33 points.

The seventh-seeded Warriors, who led the series 3-1 through four games, had dropped their last two to the No. 2 Rockets, allowing them to tie the series.

They responded by a dominant effort in Game 7, which they led by as many as 20 points. They led just once in the first quarter, but could not slow down their foes in the second half.

"We were lucky to get out of this series," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "But much respect to the Rockets and their staff and their organization.

"They have a great team and they had a great season."

The Warriors outshot the Rockets 47.6% to 40.5%. They were 18 of 43 (41.9%) from 3-point range, compared to the Rockets' 6 of 18 (33.3%) clip.

The Rockets held a 52-38 edge in rebounding, but totaled 14 assists, compared to the Warriors' 24. The Warriors also logged just seven turnovers against the Rockets' 11.

"It was just a matter of getting everyone on the same page going into a hostile environment," Curry said.

The Warriors went up 8-2 through the first two minutes of Game 7. The Rockets later used a 6-0 surge to take a 19-17 lead, but trailed 23-19 to start the second quarter.

Hield and the Warriors went on a 16-5 run, which started at the end of the first quarter and carried into the second, for a 33-24 edge. The veteran forward scored 14 points in the second quarter to help the Warriors secure a 51-39 lead at the break.

Forward Amen Thompson scored 10 in the third to help the Rockets outscore the Warriors 23-19 over the first 12 minutes of the second half. Curry and Hield poured in 14 and 11 points, respectively, in the fourth to seal the victory.

Warriors forward Jimmy Butler scored 20 points in the victory. Center Draymond Green chipped in 16 points. Thompson scored 24 for the Rockets. Center Alperen Sengun chipped in 21 points and 14 rebounds in the loss.

The Warriors will take on the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at 9:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Minneapolis. The winner of the Timberwolves-Warriors series will face the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder or No. 4 Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Game 1 of the Thunder-Nuggets series will tip off at 9:30 p.m. Monday in Denver.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
NBA // 2 days ago
NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach
May 2 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- the NBA's career wins leader -- stepped down from his role and will transition to work as the franchise's president of basketball operations, the Spurs announced Friday.
Jalen Brunson nets 40, sinks game-winner, helps Knicks advance past Pistons
NBA // 3 days ago
Jalen Brunson nets 40, sinks game-winner, helps Knicks advance past Pistons
May 2 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson sent Ausar Thompson flying with a devastating crossover before draining a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining to help the New York Knicks eliminate the Detroit Pistons from the playoffs.
LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
NBA // 4 days ago
LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
May 1 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who said earlier this season that he could remain elite through age 47, admitted he doesn't know how long he will continue playing after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers rally past Milwaukee Bucks to win series
NBA // 5 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers rally past Milwaukee Bucks to win series
April 30 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton blew by Giannis Antetokounmpo for an off-the-glass layup with 1.3 seconds remaining to give the Indiana Pacers a dramatic overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their first-round playoff series.
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
NBA // 5 days ago
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
April 29 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to make Doug Christie their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 5 days ago
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
April 29 (UPI) -- UConn forward Alex Karaban, who won two national titles with the Huskies, withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
NBA // 5 days ago
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
April 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game injury absence, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half of a Golden State Warriors win over the Houston Rockets for a 3-1 playoff series lead.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
NBA // 6 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard hurt his lower leg injury during a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series, and his return is "not very promising," coach Doc Rivers told reporters.
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
NBA // 1 week ago
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
April 28 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter to steer a dozen-point Minnesota Timberwolves rally against the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
NBA // 1 week ago
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
April 25 (UPI) -- Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 29-point deficit and stun the Memphis Grizzlies for a 3-0 in their first-round playoff series.

Trending Stories

Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
Sovereignty wins sloppy Kentucky Derby over Journalism
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 19 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
Good Cheer remains undefeated with imposing win in Kentucky Oaks
McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris extend F1 mastery with 1-2 finish in Miami
McLaren's Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris extend F1 mastery with 1-2 finish in Miami

Follow Us