Trending
NBA
May 2, 2025 / 7:56 AM

Jalen Brunson nets 40, sinks game-winner, helps Knicks advance past Pistons

By Alex Butler
Share with X
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 20 points in each half of a Game 6 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Detroit. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 20 points in each half of a Game 6 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday in Detroit. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson sent Ausar Thompson flying with a devastating crossover before draining a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining to help the New York Knicks eliminate the Detroit Pistons from the playoffs.

Brunson scored a game-high 40-points in the 116-113 Game 6 triumph Thursday in Detroit. He scored 20 points in each half, but made just 4 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter, including his final fateful fling.

"It's all about poise and having that composure," Brunson told reporters. "Obviously you want to have it throughout the game, but it's most important at the end."

The third-seeded Knicks will meet the No. 2 Boston Celtics on Monday in Game 1 of a Eastern Conference semifinals series.

"Obviously I haven't really dug into that yet," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of the semifinal matchup. "I've watched some of the playoff games, but obviously we will be doing a lot of work in the next couple days. ... They're the defending champion, so we're going to have to be at our best."

The Knicks outshot the Pistons 47.7% to 46.9%. They held a 43-36 edge in rebounding. The game featured six lead changes and was tied seven times.

Brunson scored 15 points over the first 12 minutes. The Knicks used an 11-0 run to earn a 20-8 edge midway through the first quarter. They carried a 37-23 lead into the second.

The Pistons proceeded to go on a 19-5 surge to tie the game at 49-49 about four minutes before halftime. They wrestled for a 61-59 lead at the break. Veteran guard Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers for 15 points off the Pistons bench in the second quarter.

The Knicks answered by scoring the first six points of the second half. They later added a 16-6 run to take an 81-71 advantage and carried a 96-85 lead into the fourth quarter.

Knicks forward Mikal Bridges and Brunson scored 11 and 10 points, respectively, in the third quarter. The Pistons quickly erased that deficit, using a 20-2 run to earn a 112-105 edge with 2:35 remaining.

The Knicks answered with an 11-1 surge to end the game. Brunson scored eight of those points. Bridges tied the score at 113-113 with 36 seconds remaining. Pistons star guard Cade Cunningham missed a go-ahead shot on the next possession.

Seconds later, Brunson dribbled the ball, with his back to the basket, while inside the half-court logo. He then dashed toward his left, with Thompson defending. Brunson stopped that dribble, jabbed his left foot in the ground and bounced the ball between his legs, faking out Thompson. He then calmly stepped up behind the 3-point line and gave the Knicks their final lead.

The Pistons went on to throw the ball out of bounds on their final possession.

Bridges totaled 25 points in the victory. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns logged 10 points and 15 rebounds. O.G. Anunoby chipped in 22 points. Fellow Knicks forward Josh Hart logged 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Cunningham totaled 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in the loss. Beasley scored 20 off the Pistons bench. Center Jalen Duren chipped in 21 points for the Pistons.

The winner of the Celtics-Knicks series will meet the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers or No. 4 Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Read More

Latest Headlines

LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
NBA // 1 day ago
LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
May 1 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who said earlier this season that he could remain elite through age 47, admitted he doesn't know how long he will continue playing after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers rally past Milwaukee Bucks to win series
NBA // 2 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers rally past Milwaukee Bucks to win series
April 30 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton blew by Giannis Antetokounmpo for an off-the-glass layup with 1.3 seconds remaining to give the Indiana Pacers a dramatic overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their first-round playoff series.
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
NBA // 2 days ago
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
April 29 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to make Doug Christie their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 2 days ago
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
April 29 (UPI) -- UConn forward Alex Karaban, who won two national titles with the Huskies, withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
NBA // 3 days ago
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
April 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game injury absence, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half of a Golden State Warriors win over the Houston Rockets for a 3-1 playoff series lead.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
NBA // 3 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard hurt his lower leg injury during a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series, and his return is "not very promising," coach Doc Rivers told reporters.
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
NBA // 4 days ago
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
April 28 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter to steer a dozen-point Minnesota Timberwolves rally against the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
NBA // 1 week ago
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
April 25 (UPI) -- Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 29-point deficit and stun the Memphis Grizzlies for a 3-0 in their first-round playoff series.
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
NBA // 1 week ago
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
April 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Green scored 23 of his 38 points in the second half to power the Houston Rockets' first playoff victory of 2025, tying their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
NBA // 1 week ago
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
April 22 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard pushed his history of hobbling injuries into the rear-view mirror, dominating the Denver Nuggets with 39 points to fuel a Los Angeles Clippers victory and tie their first-round playoff series at 1-1.

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves
Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz
Top available high school PG, ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis chooses Villanova
Top available high school PG, ex-Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis chooses Villanova

Follow Us