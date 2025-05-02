NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach

May 2 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- the NBA's career wins leader -- stepped down from his role and will transition to work as the franchise's president of basketball operations, the Spurs announced Friday.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a news release.

"I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Popovich, 76, last coached the Spurs in October. He had a stroke in November and also missed time last season because of a health issue. He coached the Spurs for the first five games of the 2024-25 campaign. The Spurs announced in February that Popovich would not return to the sidelines this season.

Interim coach Mitch Johnson, who took over for Popovich during his hiatus, will stay on as the Spurs' full-time coach. He led the Spurs to a 32-45 record this season.

Popovich won an NBA-record 1,422 games over his 29 seasons as Spurs coach. That tenure included five championships and three NBA Coach of the Year Awards. Popovich, who also led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, was named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA history.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

"Coach Pop's extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound," Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said. "His accolades and awards don't do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach.

"Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs."