Trending
NBA
May 2, 2025 / 1:29 PM

NBA legend Gregg Popovich steps down as San Antonio Spurs coach

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Gregg Popovich coached the San Antonio Spurs for the first five games of 2024-25. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
1 of 5 | Gregg Popovich coached the San Antonio Spurs for the first five games of 2024-25. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

May 2 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich -- the NBA's career wins leader -- stepped down from his role and will transition to work as the franchise's president of basketball operations, the Spurs announced Friday.

"While my love and passion for the game remain, I've decided it's time to step away as head coach," Popovich said in a news release.

"I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to me."

Popovich, 76, last coached the Spurs in October. He had a stroke in November and also missed time last season because of a health issue. He coached the Spurs for the first five games of the 2024-25 campaign. The Spurs announced in February that Popovich would not return to the sidelines this season.

Related

Interim coach Mitch Johnson, who took over for Popovich during his hiatus, will stay on as the Spurs' full-time coach. He led the Spurs to a 32-45 record this season.

Popovich won an NBA-record 1,422 games over his 29 seasons as Spurs coach. That tenure included five championships and three NBA Coach of the Year Awards. Popovich, who also led Team USA to a gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, was named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA history.

He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2023.

"Coach Pop's extraordinary impact on our family, San Antonio, the Spurs and the game of basketball is profound," Spurs managing partner Peter J. Holt said. "His accolades and awards don't do justice to the impact he has had on so many people. He is truly one-of-one as a person, leader and coach.

"Our entire family, alongside fans from across the globe, are grateful for his remarkable 29-year run as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs."

Latest Headlines

Jalen Brunson nets 40, sinks game-winner, helps Knicks advance past Pistons
NBA // 5 hours ago
Jalen Brunson nets 40, sinks game-winner, helps Knicks advance past Pistons
May 2 (UPI) -- Jalen Brunson sent Ausar Thompson flying with a devastating crossover before draining a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds remaining to help the New York Knicks eliminate the Detroit Pistons from the playoffs.
LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
NBA // 1 day ago
LeBron James says NBA future unknown after Lakers' first-round playoff exit
May 1 (UPI) -- LeBron James, who said earlier this season that he could remain elite through age 47, admitted he doesn't know how long he will continue playing after the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the playoffs.
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers rally past Milwaukee Bucks to win series
NBA // 2 days ago
Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers rally past Milwaukee Bucks to win series
April 30 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton blew by Giannis Antetokounmpo for an off-the-glass layup with 1.3 seconds remaining to give the Indiana Pacers a dramatic overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their first-round playoff series.
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
NBA // 3 days ago
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
April 29 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to make Doug Christie their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 3 days ago
UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft
April 29 (UPI) -- UConn forward Alex Karaban, who won two national titles with the Huskies, withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season, he announced Tuesday on social media.
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
NBA // 3 days ago
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
April 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game injury absence, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half of a Golden State Warriors win over the Houston Rockets for a 3-1 playoff series lead.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
NBA // 4 days ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard hurt his lower leg injury during a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series, and his return is "not very promising," coach Doc Rivers told reporters.
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
NBA // 4 days ago
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
April 28 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter to steer a dozen-point Minnesota Timberwolves rally against the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
NBA // 1 week ago
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
April 25 (UPI) -- Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 29-point deficit and stun the Memphis Grizzlies for a 3-0 in their first-round playoff series.
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
NBA // 1 week ago
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
April 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Green scored 23 of his 38 points in the second half to power the Houston Rockets' first playoff victory of 2025, tying their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors.

Trending Stories

Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Kentucky Derby picture shifts with late scratch of Rodriguez, entry of Baeza
Kentucky Derby picture shifts with late scratch of Rodriguez, entry of Baeza
Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves
Coach Izzo named co-interim AD at Michigan State as Haller leaves
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz
Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz

Follow Us