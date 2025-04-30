Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers rally past Milwaukee Bucks to win series

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their first-round series Tuesday in Indianapolis. Photo by C.J. Gunther/EPA-EFE

April 30 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton blew by Giannis Antetokounmpo for an off-the-glass layup with 1.3 seconds remaining to give the Indiana Pacers a dramatic overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks, ending their first-round playoff series.

The Pacers trailed by as many as 20 points in the 119-118 Game 5 victory Tuesday in Indianapolis. Haliburton scored 21 of his 26 points in the second half and overtime.

"We just made plays when we needed to," Haliburton told reporters. "I think that's part of the resilience of this group and what we've proven all year.

"It wasn't pretty, but we'll take it."

The fourth-seeded Pacers will take on the No. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

"Both teams literally left every single ounce of everything that had out there, including timeouts, and nobody had anything left," Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said of Game 5.

"We are fortunate, but fortune favors the bold. Our guys were bold in the last three quarters. We are very thankful and very grateful to be moving on."

The Pacers made just 37.5% of their shots in the first half, including 23.5% in the first quarter. They made 59.5% of their shots in the second half. The Pacers outscored the Bucks 50-38 in the paint and 28-11 off the bench. Game 5 featured 13 lead changes and was tied 10 times.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks raced out to a 13-0 lead off the tip-off and made 12 of their first 19 shots for a 30-13 lead to end the first quarter. The Bucks star scored 11 points over the first 12 minutes.

The Pacers outscored the Bucks 28-17 in the second quarter, when they held Antetokounmpo to just one point, but still trailed 47-41 at halftime. They went on a 9-0 run early in the second half to earn their first lead. The lead changed hands four more times in the frame, but the game was tied 75-75 to start the fourth quarter.

The game stayed tight over the final 12 minutes of regulation. Bucks guard A.J. Green hit a 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining for a 101-97 lead. Haliburton answered with a layup just seconds later, but Antetokounmpo hit a floater on the other end to keep the Bucks in front by four.

Haliburton hit two free throws on the next possession. He went on to send home a dunk with 11 seconds remaining to tie the score at 103-103. Antetokounmpo proceeded to hit the inside of the rim and miss a game-winning attempt at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. hit four-consecutive 3-pointers to start the bonus period, fueling a 118-111 lead with 40 seconds to go. Pacers forward Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to cut into the deficit. Trent then had two brutal turnovers down the stretch, which gave the Pacers hope.

Haliburton converted an And-1 layup and free throw with 17 seconds remaining. Trent then allowed a pass to go between his legs and out of bounds, giving the Pacers their final possession with 10.8 seconds remaining.

Haliburton dribbled over half court and faced off with Antetokounmpo above the 3-point arc to start the next play. He then crossed over to the right, flew by Antetokounmpo's left hip and kissed a shot off the right side of the backboard and through the net, giving the Pacers their final advantage.

Antetokounmpo tossed the ball to Trent on the game's final sequence. Trent launched a full-court heave, but the shot was off target, ending the fifth-seeded Bucks' season.

"A lot of things happened down the stretch, you can break it down possession-by-possession, but it doesn't matter," Antetokounmpo said. "We lost the game. The season is over.

"When we are in a position like that, we just have to take care of the ball. ... It definitely cost us. I'm very proud of everybody. Everybody played their heart out. They fought from the beginning to the end."

Antetokounmpo recorded a 30-point, 20-rebound, 13-assist triple-double in the loss. He also logged seven turnovers. Trent scored a game-high 33 points, fueled by eight 3-pointers.

Pacers center Myles Turner logged 21 points and nine rebounds. Forward Aaron Nesmith totaled 19 points and 12 rebounds. Guard T.J. McConnell scored 18 points off the Pacers bench.

Game 1 of the Pacers-Cavaliers series will be held Sunday in Cleveland.