UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft

April 29 (UPI) -- UConn forward Alex Karaban, who won two national titles with the Huskies, withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Karaban previously submitted his name for the early entry list. Players had until 11:59 p.m. EDT Saturday to place their names in the pool.

"The last few years have been transformational for me as a person and player," Karaban wrote on Instagram and X. "I am forever grateful to my coaching staff, my brothers, the fans and the community at UConn for all the memories we've made together.

"I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard. Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right!

The Huskies lost 77-75 to No. 1 seed Florida in the second round of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament on March 23, ending Connecticut's quest for a third consecutive title.

"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers," Karaban wrote.

Karaban averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game over 33 starts last season for the Huskies. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 39 starts in 2023-24. Karaban also withdrew his name for selection just before the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 2024-25 second-team All-Big East selection was a projected second-round pick each of the last two years. The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y.