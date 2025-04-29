Trending
NBA
April 29, 2025 / 12:30 PM

UConn forward Alex Karaban withdraws from 2025 NBA Draft

By Alex Butler
Share with X

April 29 (UPI) -- UConn forward Alex Karaban, who won two national titles with the Huskies, withdrew his name from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Karaban previously submitted his name for the early entry list. Players had until 11:59 p.m. EDT Saturday to place their names in the pool.

"The last few years have been transformational for me as a person and player," Karaban wrote on Instagram and X. "I am forever grateful to my coaching staff, my brothers, the fans and the community at UConn for all the memories we've made together.

"I pride myself on accepting challenges and holding myself to the highest standard. Last year, we didn't achieve what we set out to, and I am not running from a chance to make that right!

Related

The Huskies lost 77-75 to No. 1 seed Florida in the second round of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament on March 23, ending Connecticut's quest for a third consecutive title.

"After deliberating the last few weeks with my coaches and family about my future, I've realized that my heart remains in Storrs, and I have unfinished business to chase another national championship with my brothers," Karaban wrote.

Karaban averaged 14.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game over 33 starts last season for the Huskies. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 39 starts in 2023-24. Karaban also withdrew his name for selection just before the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 2024-25 second-team All-Big East selection was a projected second-round pick each of the last two years. The 2025 NBA Draft will be held June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Latest Headlines

Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
NBA // 13 minutes ago
Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach
April 29 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to make Doug Christie their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
NBA // 5 hours ago
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
April 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game injury absence, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half of a Golden State Warriors win over the Houston Rockets for a 3-1 playoff series lead.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
NBA // 1 day ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard hurt his lower leg injury during a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series, and his return is "not very promising," coach Doc Rivers told reporters.
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
April 28 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter to steer a dozen-point Minnesota Timberwolves rally against the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
NBA // 4 days ago
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
April 25 (UPI) -- Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 29-point deficit and stun the Memphis Grizzlies for a 3-0 in their first-round playoff series.
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
NBA // 5 days ago
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
April 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Green scored 23 of his 38 points in the second half to power the Houston Rockets' first playoff victory of 2025, tying their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
NBA // 1 week ago
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
April 22 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard pushed his history of hobbling injuries into the rear-view mirror, dominating the Denver Nuggets with 39 points to fuel a Los Angeles Clippers victory and tie their first-round playoff series at 1-1.
Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
April 21 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Cooper Flagg officially entered the 2025 NBA Draft pool, he announced Monday. Flagg, the Wooden Award winner, is the projected No. 1 overall pick.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
NBA // 1 week ago
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
April 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a major rebounding deficit to beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
NBA // 1 week ago
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
April 17 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons.

Trending Stories

At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
San Francisco 49ers, tight end George Kittle agree to record $76.4M extension
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan

Follow Us