Sacramento Kings plan to hire Doug Christie as head coach

Doug Christie (R) led the Sacramento Kings to a 27-24 record as interim head coach this season. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings are finalizing a deal to make Doug Christie their new head coach, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

Christie was a Kings assistant from 2021 to 2024. He led the Kings to a 27-24 record as an interim coach this season. The Kings fired former coach Mike Brown in December.

Christie spent parts of five seasons of his 15-year NBA playing career with the Kings. He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. He was a four-time All-Defensive team selection while with the Kings.

The Kings went 40-42 this season, missing the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 years. They were 107-88 during Brown's three-year tenure. The Kings went 48-34 under Brown in 2022-23. They went 46-36 in 2023-24.