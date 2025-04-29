Trending
NBA
April 29, 2025 / 8:52 AM

Jimmy Butler plays through pain, helps Warriors take 3-1 lead on Rockets

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (L) and guard Stephen Curry combined to score 44 points in a win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Monday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (L) and guard Stephen Curry combined to score 44 points in a win over the Houston Rockets in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Monday in San Francisco. Photo by John G. Mabanglo/EPA-EFE

April 29 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler returned from a one-game injury absence, scoring 23 of his 27 points in the second half of a Golden State Warriors win over the Houston Rockets for a 3-1 playoff series lead.

Butler, who sustained a pelvic injury in Game 2, made 7 of 12 shots and all 12 of his free throw attempts in the 109-106 victory Monday in San Francisco.

"I woke up and I was good enough, so I was able to go out there and compete," Butler, who scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, told reporters.

"I'm not going to say I'm not hurting, but it's a good pain whenever it is all toward winning."

The Warriors were outshot 49.4% to 41.9%, but made 17 3-pointers and 20 of 22 free throw attempts. The Rockets hit 11 3-pointers and just 19 of 31 free throw attempts. The Warriors also edged their foes 27-18 in assists and logged just eight turnovers.

The chippy Game 4 clash featured four technical fouls, 11 lead changes and was tied 10 times. Brandin Podziemski made six 3-pointers en route to 26 points. Fellow Warriors guard Stephen Curry chipped in 17 points.

"Everybody contributed to a level that we needed and that's the playoffs," Curry said. "Every game has a different identity and a different feel. It's hard to predict how it's going to look, but you have to have five guys on the floor ready for their moment."

Rockets center Alperen Sengun, who scored a game-high 31 points, scored the first basket of the night 20 seconds after the tip-off. The Warriors proceeded to go on a 13-0 surge. The Rockets, who trailed 28-26 after 12 minutes, started a 13-3 run toward the end of the first quarter and carried it into the second to regain the lead 9:19 before halftime.

The lead would change hands six more times in the second quarter. The Rockets led 57-50 at the break. Podziemski led all scorers with 13 points through the first two quarters. Rockets guard Fred VanVleet netted a dozen-first half points, including nine in the second quarter.

The Warriors made just 9 of 26 shots in the first quarter, including 4 of 15 3-pointers. They hit just 38.1% of their first-half shots, compared to the Rockets' 54.1% clip.

They responded by scoring 18 of the first 19 points of the third quarter for a 68-58 edge. The Rockets rallied to close the gap, but still trailed 82-80 to start the fourth. Guard Buddy Hield scored 10 points in the third quarter, when the Warriors held a 32-23 scoring edge.

The Rockets held the lead for the majority of the fourth quarter, which featured just two lead changes. Sengun hit two free throws for a 92-90 edge with 7:51 remaining. The Rockets led 101-97 about 3:30 later.

Butler proceeded to score 11 of the Warriors' final 14 points to help seal the victory. He cut the deficit to two with a layup with 3:58 remaining. Curry assisted a Hield 3-pointer on the next possession for a 102-101 advantage and the Warriors never trailed again.

VanVleet tightened the game with a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:20 remaining, but Butler sank three free throws about 20 seconds later for a 107-104 Warriors lead. Sengun hit another shot to cut the deficit to one with 41 seconds remaining. Butler kept the Warriors ahead with another two free throws before VanVleet came up short on a game-tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

VanVleet made 8 of 13 shots, including an 8 of 12 clip from 3-point range, en route to 25 points. Sengun chipped in 10 rebounds and five assists, in addition to his game-high point total. Rockets forward Amen Thompson totaled 17 points and nine rebounds.

The Warriors (3-1) will battle the Rockets (1-3) in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
NBA // 23 hours ago
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard hurt his lower leg injury during a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series, and his return is "not very promising," coach Doc Rivers told reporters.
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
NBA // 1 day ago
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
April 28 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter to steer a dozen-point Minnesota Timberwolves rally against the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
NBA // 4 days ago
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3
April 25 (UPI) -- Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 29-point deficit and stun the Memphis Grizzlies for a 3-0 in their first-round playoff series.
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
NBA // 5 days ago
Jalen Green helps Rockets tie series with Warriors, who lose Jimmy Butler
April 24 (UPI) -- Jalen Green scored 23 of his 38 points in the second half to power the Houston Rockets' first playoff victory of 2025, tying their first-round series with the Golden State Warriors.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
NBA // 6 days ago
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard delivers 'killer' 39-point performance, ties series vs. Nuggets
April 22 (UPI) -- Kawhi Leonard pushed his history of hobbling injuries into the rear-view mirror, dominating the Denver Nuggets with 39 points to fuel a Los Angeles Clippers victory and tie their first-round playoff series at 1-1.
Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
NBA // 1 week ago
Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft
April 21 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Cooper Flagg officially entered the 2025 NBA Draft pool, he announced Monday. Flagg, the Wooden Award winner, is the projected No. 1 overall pick.
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
NBA // 1 week ago
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
April 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a major rebounding deficit to beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
NBA // 1 week ago
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
April 17 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons.
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
NBA // 1 week ago
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
April 17 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks raced out to large first-half leads before holding on to win their first games of the 2025 NBA play-in tournament while respectively eliminating the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
NBA // 1 week ago
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
April 16 (UPI) -- Trae Young "owned" his frustrations after the Atlanta Hawks lost a play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic, according to Hawks coach Quinn Snyder.

Trending Stories

Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
Major European power outage suspends tennis at Madrid Open
At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
At White House, Trump celebrates Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo

Follow Us