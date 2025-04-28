Trending
NBA
April 28, 2025 / 9:20 AM

Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard injures lower leg; playoff return in limbo

By Alex Butler
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is feared to have sustained an Achilles injury. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard is feared to have sustained an Achilles injury. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard hurt his lower leg during a loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of their first-round series and his return is "not very promising," coach Doc Rivers told reporters.

Rivers commented during his postgame news conference after the 129-103 setback Sunday in Milwaukee. Lillard sustained the non-contact left leg injury midway through the first quarter. He did not return.

"Just being honest, it's not very promising," Rivers told reporters. "I knew it right away. I felt bad for him. The guy tried to come back for his team. I just feel bad for him."

Lillard, who recently returned from a hiatus related to a blood clot, will undergo an MRI on Monday. Sources told ESPN and NBA insider Chris Haynes that preliminary examinations indicated a potential Achilles injury.

Lillard missed the final 14 games of the regular season and Game 1 of the first-round series. The nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection totaled 14 points and seven rebounds in his return, a 123-115 loss tot he Pacers in Game 2 on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Lillard totaled seven points and five rebounds in the Bucks' 117-101 win in Game 3 on Friday in Milwaukee.

He missed his first two shots, but totaled two rebounds and two assists Sunday. Lillard was injured with about six minutes remaining in the first quarter. He jumped to make a long rebound at the top of the 3-point arc during the sequence.

Lillard immediately fell to the floor while grabbing the back of his left leg after he batted the ball to guard Gary Trent Jr. He remained on the floor before being escorted into the tunnel by Bucks trainers.

The Bucks were outshot 60.2% to 41.6%. The Pacers also held a 41-33 advantage in rebounding and 36-25 edge in assists. They never trailed.

Pacers center Myles Turner scored 23 points. Guard Tyrese Haliburton chipped in 17 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds. Turner and Haliburton were among eight Pacers players to score at least 12 points.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 28 points. He also logged 15 rebounds and six assists.

The Pacers (3-1) will host the Bucks (1-3) in Game 5 at 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Indianapolis. Game 6, if necessary, will be held Friday in Milwaukee.

