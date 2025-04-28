Anthony Edwards paces Timberwolves rally vs. 'gassed' Lakers, secures 3-1 series lead

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) totaled 43 points in a comeback win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series Sunday in Minneapolis. Photo by Caroline Brehman/EPA-EFE

April 28 (UPI) -- Anthony Edwards scored 16 of his 43 points in the fourth quarter to steer a dozen-point Minnesota Timberwolves rally against the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.

Edwards made 12 of 23 shots, including five 3-pointers, in the 116-113 victory, which secured a 3-1 series lead for the Timberwolves on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter, but outscored the visitors 32-19 over the final 12 minutes.

"I felt like they were gassed going down the stretch so I was just trying to keep my foot on the pedal and keep going," Edwards told reporters.

The Lakers outshot the Timberwolves 45% to 42.2%, but were out-rebounded 49-41. They made 50% of their shots through the first three quarters, but hit just 5 of their final 18 attempts (27.8%). Star forward LeBron James totaled 27 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, but failed to score in the fourth quarter.

"We had opportunities to win, but just couldn't close it," James said.

The Timberwolves outscored the Lakers 48-30 in the paint, 16-7 off fast breaks and 25-6 off the bench. The game featured 10 lead changes and was tied seven times.

The Lakers and Timberwolves wrestled for momentum through the first five minutes of Game 4. The Lakers then outscored their foes 23-12 en route to a 32-28 advantage to end the first quarter. Lakers guard Luka Doncic scored 13 points over the first 12 minutes.

James heated up for 13 points in the second quarter, but the Timberwolves outscored the Lakers 33-26 in the frame. The Lakers, who trailed 61-58 to start the second half, scored the first 14 points of the third quarter to earn a 72-61 lead. Edwards and the Timberwolves answered with a 9-0 surge to jump back into the game, but the Lakers carried a 94-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves scored 11 in the third quarter. Doncic and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura scored 10 points apiece in the frame. The trio combined to make seven 3-pointers in the quarter.

Edwards made 3 pointers on the Timberwolves' first two possessions of the fourth. He also scored the Timberwolves first 11 points of the quarter. The Timberwolves trailed 104-97 with five minutes remaining, but used a 9-0 run to gain the lead with 3:47 to go.

The lead changed hands three more times over the next two minutes before Jaden McDaniels tied the score with a dunk with 40 seconds remaining. McDaniels, who was fouled on the play, then gave the Timberwolves a 114-113 edge with a free throw. The Timberwolves forward stole the ball off a James inbound pass 10 seconds later.

Edwards iced the game with two made free throws in the final seconds. The Timberwolves star logged nine rebounds and six assists, in addition to his 43 points.

Timberwolves forward Julius Randle totaled 25 points and seven rebounds in the win. McDaniels chipped in 16 points and 11 rebounds. Big man Naz Reid scored 12 points off the Timberwolves bench.

James made 5 of 9 shots, but hit just one field goal in the second half. Doncic totaled 38 points, but logged just two assists against four turnovers. Hachimura chipped in 23 points in the loss.

The third-seeded Lakers (1-3) will host the No. 6 Timberwolves (3-1) in Game 5 at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Los Angeles. Game 6, if necessary, will be held Friday in Minneapolis. The winner of the series will meet the No. 2 Houston Rockets or No. 7 Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. The Warriors, who hold a 2-1 lead in that series, will host the Rockets in Game 4 at 10 p.m. Monday in San Francisco.