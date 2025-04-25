Trending
Holmgren, Thunder complete 29-point rally to stun Grizzlies in Game 3

By Alex Butler
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (C) went 0 for 4 in the first half, but scored 23 points in the second to help steer a rabid comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday in Memphis. Photo by Gerald Leong/EPA-EFE
April 25 (UPI) -- Chet Holmgren scored 23 of his 24 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rally from a 29-point deficit and stun the Memphis Grizzlies for a 3-0 in their first-round playoff series.

The Thunder, who made just 22.2% of their shots in the first half, sank 45% in the second to complete the wild rally and earn the 114-18 win Thursday in Memphis. Their comeback was the second-largest in NBA playoff history since 1996-97, when play-by-play data was first tracked.

"We just knew that the only way we were going to give ourselves a chance was by sticking together, getting stops, playing fast and plugging away at it possession-by-possession," Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 31 points, told reporters

The Grizzlies made 57.4% of their first-half shots, including 11 3-pointers, but couldn't find a rhythm after losing star guard Ja Morant to a hip injury late in the second quarter. They went on to hit just 9 of 36 (25%) of their second-half shots, including a 3 of 20 clip from 3-point range. They also were plagued by 13 second-half turnovers.

The Thunder will take on the Grizzlies in Game 4 on Saturday in Memphis.

"I thought we did a great job fighting for 48 minutes, but against this team, it's not enough to fight," Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. "You also have to be able to execute.

Iisalo said Morant will undergo further evaluations on his injured hip on Friday.

The Grizzlies took the lead twice through the opening two minutes of the game. They then went on an 8-0 run, powered by forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

Pippen scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers over the first 12 minutes to help the Grizzlies take a 40-29 lead into the second quarter.

The Grizzlies proceeded to go on a 16-0 run in the second frame, pushing their advantage to 65-37. They increased that edge to 29 less than three minutes later and held a 77-51 lead at halftime.

Morant scored 11 points in the second quarter before he fell awkwardly on his hip while attempting a shot on a breakaway. He did not return.

Holmgren, who was 0 for 4 from the field in the first half, made a 3-pointer just 11 seconds into the second. He proceed to pour in 16 points in the frame, helping the Thunder outscore the Grizzlies 36-18 over the next 12 minutes. The Grizzlies still carried a 95-87 lead into the fourth quarter, but went ice cold, making just 4 of their final 20 shots.

"Once I saw one go in, I kinda felt good," Holmgren said. "As as team, we control what we can control and we were able to put it away."

The Thunder went on a 12-2 run to tie the score at 99-99 with 7:58 remaining. The Grizzlies answered by scoring the next six points, but would hit just one more field goal over the final six minutes.

The Thunder outscored the Grizzlies 15-3 over that stretch to seal their Game 3 triumph.

Gilgeous-Alexander totaled eight assists, in addition to his 31 points. Forward Jalen Williams chipped in 26 points, six rebounds and five assists. Guards Isaiah Joe and Alex Caruso scored 10 points apiece off the Thunder bench.

Pippen totaled 28 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies. Morant scored 15 prior to his exit. Jackson scored 22 for the Grizzlies, who will host Game 4 at 2:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Memphis.

