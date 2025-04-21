Trending
NBA
April 21, 2025 / 2:19 PM

Duke basketball star Cooper Flagg declares for 2025 NBA Draft

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Duke forward Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 5 | Duke forward Cooper Flagg is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Cooper Flagg officially entered the 2025 NBA Draft pool, he announced Monday. Flagg, the Wooden Award winner, is the projected No. 1 overall pick.

"Duke fans, my teammates, the brotherhood, everybody that was along for this journey," Flagg said in a video posted to his Instagram account. "It was an incredible year, probably the best year of my life and I have so much gratitude and I feel so blessed for all the opportunities that I was given.

"Duke has always been a dream for me, but I'm excited to announce that I'll be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft. Today is just the beginning, but I have the Brotherhood with me for life."

Flagg, 18, averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game over 37 appearances during his lone season with the Blue Devils, The All-American received several National Player of the Year Awards and was the ACC Player of the Year. He also was named ACC All-Defense and an NCAA All-Tournament team selection.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored a career-best 42 points in a Jan. 11 win over Notre Dame. He recorded seven double-doubles, including a 19-point, 10-rebound, five-assist effort in a Jan. 7 win over Pittsburgh.

Flagg scored 27 points in the Blue Devils' 70-67 loss to Houston in the Final Four.

"I'm really proud of Cooper for the special season that he had this year," Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer said in a video posted to the Duke Men's Basketball X account. "I think the accolades speak for themselves. With what he did, winning every National Player of the Year Award.

"His highlights, his statistics, the ways he impacted the game on both ends of the floor, really in every category, was off the charts as good of a freshman season a guy has had here.

"But to me, the separator and joy of coaching Cooper was the person he was every day. The teammate that he was. It was never about statistics or anything other than creating an environment and helping his team to win. We won a lot of games and had a lot of success. A lot of times that environment is created from your best player."

The 2025 NBA Draft will be June 25 and 26 in Brooklyn, N.Y.. Washington guard Dylan Harper, Baylor guard V.J. Edgecombe and Rutgers guard/forward Ace Bailey are among other players expected to be picked early.

Former Blue Devils stars Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach join Flagg as projected first-round picks.

Latest Headlines

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
NBA // 6 hours ago
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
April 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 31 points and the Golden State Warriors overcame a major rebounding deficit to beat the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
NBA // 4 days ago
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
April 17 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings and general manager Monte McNair mutually agreed to part ways after five seasons.
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
NBA // 4 days ago
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
April 17 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks raced out to large first-half leads before holding on to win their first games of the 2025 NBA play-in tournament while respectively eliminating the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings.
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
NBA // 5 days ago
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
April 16 (UPI) -- Trae Young "owned" his frustrations after the Atlanta Hawks lost a play-in tournament to the Orlando Magic, according to Hawks coach Quinn Snyder.
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
NBA // 5 days ago
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
April 16 (UPI) -- Florida Gators sophomore Alex Condon will enter his name into the 2025 NBA Draft, but maintain his collegiate eligibility, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
NBA // 5 days ago
Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler lead Warriors past Grizzlies for No. 7 playoff seed
April 16 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler scored 21 points in the first half before Stephen Curry hit several clinching 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the Golden State Warriors past the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in tournament.
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
NBA // 6 days ago
Top WNBA Draft pick Paige Bueckers excited for 'new level of standards'
April 15 (UPI) -- Paige Bueckers, who joined the Dallas Wings as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, says she is excited for "a new level of standards" and is ready to "do something special" with her new teammates.
Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season
NBA // 1 week ago
Phoenix Suns fire coach Mike Budenholzer after 36-46 season
April 14 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after one season, the team announced Monday. Budenholzer led the Suns to a 36-46 record in 2024-25.
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
NBA // 1 week ago
Hawks-Magic, Grizzlies-Warriors to launch NBA's 2024-25 play-in tournament
April 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic will meet in the first game of the 2024-25 NBA play-in tournament on Monday in Orlando, Fla. The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will battle in the second play-in meeting.
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
NBA // 1 week ago
Lakers' Luka Doncic 'angry' about Mavericks trade, but ready to move on
April 10 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic still experienced "happy and angry" emotions about his trade from the Dallas Mavericks before pouring in 45 points against his former team, but said "it's time to move on."

Trending Stories

Luis Arraez rejoins Padres after scary collision with Astros' Mauricio Dubon
Luis Arraez rejoins Padres after scary collision with Astros' Mauricio Dubon
Kentucky Derby may have fewer than 20 starters May 3
Kentucky Derby may have fewer than 20 starters May 3
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors overcome Houston Rockets rebounders, take Game 1
John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win 2025 Boston Marathon titles
John Korir, Sharon Lokedi win 2025 Boston Marathon titles
First Mission was mission accomplished in horse racing's weekend feature
First Mission was mission accomplished in horse racing's weekend feature

Follow Us